Taking stock of strange days: The week that America changed

Winner and Loser of the week in Florida politics — Week of March 16

As Florida hunkers down, Marion Hammer launches tone deaf attacks

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Session wrap-up

Blake Dowling: Corona world

Delegation for 3.20.20: Bipartisanship — coronavirus lifeline — Christie — Trujillo — Chinese drugs
FILE - In this March 20, 2020 file photo, Carlos Vasquez, left, and his nephew R.J. Vasquez, wait for customers at their family's barber shop in Houston. Reaction to the coronavirus, change came to the United States during the third week of March in 2020. It did not come immediately, though it came quite quickly. There was no explosion, no invasion other than a microscopic one that nobody could see. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Taking stock of strange days: The week that America changed

Delivering a pizza became an act of bravery.

Change came to the United States of America during the third week of March in 2020.

It did not come all at once, though it came quite rapidly. As had happened in other lands, there was no explosion, no invasion other than a microscopic one that nobody could see. There was no fire, no flood, no famine. There were no barbarians at the gates.

Change came quietly in most towns and cities, because the change was one of withdrawal, a shutting of municipal and regional and national doors.

The weather was the same weather. The streets were the same streets. The emptiness fell bit by bit, piece by piece, until the most crowded of places became some of the most ghostly.

