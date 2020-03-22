Taking stock of strange days: The week that America changed

But change came in unmeasurable ways too, and those are harder to capture. Yet they are just as real, and their stories are contained in the people who stayed home and didn’t do what they usually do.

Change came in drunken drivers who didn’t crash. In shots that weren’t fired and bullets that didn’t pierce flesh and organs. In first kisses that didn’t happen. In skies that weren’t as polluted. In trips of a lifetime that weren’t taken. In inspirations that didn’t strike, conversations that didn’t take place, photographs that weren’t snapped, videos that weren’t made. Maybe most of all, in dollars that weren’t able to be earned and lives that weren’t able to be saved.

Holdouts remained, as you would expect in a culture built on individualism. Young people, confident in invincibility, grinned and played on spring break beaches. In states where governors restricted movements and commerce, people bristled and said it went too far, did too much, damaged the livelihoods of too many. Jobs started disappearing, deleted from the landscape in batches as if it was a tactical move in a city-building video game.

The people in their homes, on the inside looking tentatively out, struggled with the change. Groceries were bought and sometimes hoarded. Images of empty shelves, shared online by the tens of thousands, produced even more distress. Family relationships were suddenly placed under stress by proximity and unease. Wi-Fi clogged, struggled, slowed. Hands wrung over income-tax deadlines until, to great relief, they were pushed back.

Time, or at least the notion of it, changed too. Thursday seemed like Friday, or maybe Friday seemed like Tuesday. Weekday melted into weekend. Lunchtime sometimes decided to arrive in the late afternoon. For some, happy hour, if you could still call it that, came hours before the afternoon rush hour, which was OK, because by Wednesday in many places that was gone, too.