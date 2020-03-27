fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus test results in minutes? Scientists question accuracy

Coronavirus Headlines

Donald Trump’s push to open economy could come at cost of lives

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. cases now most in world, Washington D.C. sees more infections

Coronavirus Headlines

Sweet: Peeps production stops, but Easter is taken care of

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 1,000
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 25, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons for his weekly Prime Ministers Questions, in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Johnson's office said Friday March 27, 2020 that he was tested after showing mild symptoms, Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country's response to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms.

on

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he was tested after showing mild symptoms.

Downing St. says Johnson is self-isolating and continuing to lead the country’s response to COVID-19.

“But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

The government said that if Johnson is unable to work, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will replace him.

Johnson has met in person with some senior ministers and officials this week, and has appeared at press conferences alongside his top medical and scientific advisers.

Earlier this week Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, announced that he had tested positive for the virus.

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Department of Revenue extends property tax deadline to April 15﻿.