Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers.

Florida is working to set up more highway checkpoints to deter travelers mostly from New York from arriving in the state, and further spread the new coronavirus.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday the screening of travelers on Interstate 95 will be similar to the measure adopted Friday on Interstate 10 to discourage travel from Louisiana, an area seeing a large spike in cases.
On Interstate 10, the Florida Highway Patrol and sheriff’s deputies are setting up checkpoints to screen cars from Louisiana and require travelers to self-quarantine for 14 days. Law enforcement are conducting screenings at weigh stations at the border on both I-10 and I-95.
The new travel restrictions follow the governor’s order on Tuesday that visitors flying in from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are to self-quarantine for two weeks under threat of a 60-day jail sentence.
DeSantis said President Donald Trump told him by phone he was considering a quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut amid concerns that their residents have traveled to Florida and infected people in Florida. Trump also spoke to reporters Saturday that he was studying the possibility of implementing the restrictions, mentioning specifically Florida.
“Whatever works I think we need to do,” DeSantis said. “The more people are being shuttled around the country, I just think it makes it more difficult. I think it would make it a lot easier if we didn’t have folks coming in from hot zones.”
DeSantis has been criticized for refusing to issue a statewide lockdown that states like California, New York and Illinois have done and instead let local governments issue orders for residents to stay at home.
DeSantis has been increasingly frustrated that the economies in South Florida, central Florida and the Tampa Bay area have been negatively impacted while travelers continue to arrive from areas with high numbers of COVID-19 infections.
“You have Floridians across the state who are sacrificing tremendously. The schools are closed. You can’t go to a restaurant. Look at South Florida. It’s basically entirely locked down,” he said. “How is it fair to them to just be air dropping in people from the hot zones bringing infections with them and seeding the communities with new infections that they are trying to stamp out.”
The state’s death toll increased to 54 on Saturday, More than 3,700 people have tested positive in the state and more than 500 people are hospitalized.
DeSantis also said he discussed with Trump obtaining for Florida coronavirus tests that could provide results within a few minutes rather than days. Florida has now performed around 40,000 coronavirus tests.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Marlene
March 29, 2020 at 8:19 am
What makes this arrogant clown think that it isn’t Floridians or tourists who have been traveling out of state and spreading Covid across the nation? Why is it always the “other” who creates the problem? Oh, that’s right! He takes his cues from his Dear Leader.
Hey DeSantis, get your head out of Trump’s ass and have an original thought. You’re the one who let spring breakers crawl all over our beaches for weeks and then disburse throughout the country. Take blame for the continued spread. It’s on you.
Sterling Granger
March 29, 2020 at 10:09 am
Hello
I live in Paris. As Florida will unfortunately very likely soon learn, your description of Covid-19 is inaccurate.
85% of a symptomatic people suffer flu-like symptoms (fever, cough)
10% suffer more severe symptoms, including difficulty breathing, numbness in limbs, loss of taste & smell. These symptoms are far more severe than the flu,
5% suffer very severe symptoms that require hospitalization.
Of that 5%, about 20% die.
Marlene
March 29, 2020 at 11:29 am
Sterling, thank you. The U.S. is unfortunately saddled with inmates running the asylum. Elections have consequences, as the Republicans are now learning, at the expense of many American lives. Just listen to our so-called, albeit irrelevant, president when he speaks. He can’t string a sentence together, let alone run and protect a country. We seriously do need a coup.
VintageVNvet
March 29, 2020 at 12:51 pm
No coup! Violence only begets more violence.
What we need is an authentic leader nominated for pres by the democrats, not another proven exploiter of We the People type.
My suggestion is for the dems to work it out to make the NY guv their candidate, or, if he refuses because he wants to fulfill his mandate from the people of NY, maybe Crist,,, or at least someone like these two folks.
And BTW, I have always voted independent for the last 54 years, though I do sometimes register to vote in a primary.
Marlene
March 29, 2020 at 1:01 pm
I do not disagree, but I fear we cannot wait in this unprecedented time. We’re careening downhill in an avalanche with no brakes in sight.
Chris Moatz
March 29, 2020 at 1:34 pm
I am deeply saddened for Floridians as they face very difficult times in the upcoming month. Unfortunately Florida’s Governor has been influenced by individuals who do not seem to have the health and well being of Florida citizens as the highest priority at this time. I urge all Floridians to contact the Governors office and ask for the Governor to ask for help from the CDC in putting in place policies that will help reduce the risk of further death and despair for Florida.
art
March 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Close the Fl. borders, send all non residents back to whatever northern shithole they came from, and stay at home orders statewide except for grocery and pharmacy.
Jann
March 29, 2020 at 7:35 pm
