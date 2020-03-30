Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida Virtual School offers free digital classes to students

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Jared Moskowitz says private market for protective masks is a 'Ponzi scheme'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Democratic lawmakers call on Ron DeSantis to make unemployment more accessible

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida adds more than 500 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths overnight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Criminal justice reformers argue for social services, early release

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida Virtual School offers free digital classes to students

Florida Virtual School says it could provide online courses to up to 2.7 million students by early May.

on

Florida Virtual School says it will provide free digital courses to all schools through the end of the year to help them deal with disruptions due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. These courses are available to K-12 students and will be hosted through software applications like Blackboard or Canvas.

The digital courses will be available on versions of Blackboard, Buzz, Canvas, Brightspace, Moodle and Schoology.

The courses were developed by FLVS and include Mathematics, English Language Arts, History, Science, various electives, Advanced Placement and Career & Technical Education lessons that will be provided at no cost between March 25 and June 30th.

FLVS CEO Louis Algaze says they are ramping up to provide access to 320,000 students by March 31, 470,000 by mid-April and up to 2.7 million by May 4th.

“I applaud Governor Ron DeSantis for ensuring students have the ability to continue their education as we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “I am proud of the work our team is doing to provide school districts, charter schools and private schools with solutions and resources to keep Florida students on track with their education as we all navigate these unprecedented times together.”

“The most important thing we can do to help children through COVID-19 is to keep them safe, healthy, and give them the best possible education we can during these times,” Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran said. “As the state turns to online learning, it is imperative that we work together to provide resources that support our families, teachers and school leaders.” 

School districts, charter schools and private schools can each select up to 100 digital courses to serve their students. FLVS says this emergency service is only valid for new student enrollments related to the virus outbreak. The service is limited to course content only and does not include testing. Schools must contract with FLVS prior to May 31st.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida lawmaker calls for moratorium on negative credit reporting.