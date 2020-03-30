Florida adds more than 500 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths overnight

State health officials now report 5,473 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of more than 500 overnight.

And three Floridians died from the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 63. An additional 19 people have been hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19, up from 633 people Saturday evening. The state’s count includes 5,276 positive Florida residents.

The new deaths include Palm Beach County’s eighth and DeSoto and Okaloosa counties’ first deaths. Broward County leads the state with 11 deaths.

The 81-year-old Palm Beach male had traveled to New York and had contact with a known positive individual. And the DeSoto and Okaloosa cases, both males aged 91 and 87 respectively, had not traveled. Health officials do not yet know whether they had contact with known cases.

Combining the state’s twice-daily reports, the state confirmed an additional 912 people with the respiratory disease Sunday, putting the state’s tally at 4,950.

Most of the state’s positive coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas have become growing hotspots of the virus. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the first COVID-19 cases could have been in Florida weeks before the first case was confirmed this month and acknowledges community spread is underway in parts of the state.

At least 1,632 people have the virus in Miami-Dade County, as do 1,152 in Broward County and 423 in Palm Beach County. Orange County has at least 293 cases, Hillsborough County has 253.

As Department of Health officials released the new report, the Governor was speaking in Miami Gardens at the Hard Rock Stadium mobile testing site to announce a “safer at home” executive order for four South Florida counties. He announced a second order that would allow retired state law enforcement and health care personnel to return to work even within six months of retiring.