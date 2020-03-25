A round-up of which Florida communities have stay-at-home orders in place

While there is not yet a stay-at-home order covering the state of Florida, many local jurisdictions have restrictions in effect. What’s not happening in your neck of the woods?

COUNTIES

Alachua County: Stay-at-Home order

Alachua County ordered all non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay at home. That went into effect on March 24. The order allows essential businesses to remain open, including medical providers, grocery stores, hardware stores and restaurants.

Broward County: Beach and business closures

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an executive order shutting down all beaches in Broward County. The same order also shuts down may nonessential businesses, including all movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios. In place since March 20, the order will last at least until March 31.

Collier County: Stay-at-home order in the works

Collier County commissioners have reached out toe Lee County leaders about developing a stay-at-home order in effect region-wide.

Duval County: Work From Home order

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry put in place an order that any business with the ability to have employees work from home must do so, according to Fox 30. Employees working at businesses must maintain six-foot social distancing. The order took effect on March 24.

Hillsborough County: Curfew

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted to put in place a countywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on March 26. There is not yet a stay-at-home order in effect countywide. Tampa has implemented further restrictions.

Lee County: Beach, public closures

Lee County has closed beaches, pools, libraries, walkup lobbies and counters in most public buildings, according to WINK.

Leon County: Stay-at-home order, Curfew

Leon County residents are ordered to stay at home starting 11 p.m. March 25. The order “strongly encourages” people not conducting essential activities to stay at home. But people may still go to work, obtain necessary supplies, do outdoor recreation and help the health and safety of others. A curfew, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., also went into effect March 25; law enforcement can stop and charge people for being outside their homes, within officers’ discretion, during those hours.

Miami-Dade County: Business and beach closures

Mayor Carlos Giminez ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed. His order allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks.

Orange County: Stay-at-Home order

Mayor Jerry Demings issued a stay-at-home order that goes into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday and will remain through 11 p.m. April 9. order allows people to shop for food, medicines and other essentials or to work at jobs for essential businesses that cannot be done from home. Non-essential businesses are ordered closed. It also allows people to go for walks, ride bikes and such, but not in groups. Penalties for violating the order include $50 fines and up to 60 days in jail.

Palm Beach County: Beach and business closures

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s executive order shutting down all beaches in Broward also impacts Palm Beach County. The order shuts down may nonessential businesses, including all movie theatres, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios. It was issued March 20 and will last at least until March 31.

Pinellas County: Stay-at-home in the works

Pinellas County Commissioners are in talks about issuing a stay-at-home order, but so far have not come to a consensus on details.

CITIES

Aventura: Safer at Home order

City Manager Ronald Wasson issued a “Safer at Home” order strongly recommending residents stay in their homes starting March 24. Public and private gatherings outside homes are banned. The order allows government and essential personal to work, outdoor recreation to continue and personal support activities like providing care in a home to proceed. Those violating gathering rules could be subject to fines or jail time.

Bal Harbour Village: Stay at Home order

The Miami-Dade village has a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 24 urging residents to remain at home.

Dania Beach: Stay at Home order.

The Broward city also has a stay-at-home order in effect as of March 24 urging residents to remain at home.

Gainesville: Stay-at-Home order

Gaineville has mirrored an order similar to Alachua County, which ordered all non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay at home. That went into effect on March 24.

Golden Beach: Stay at Home order

The Miami-Dade city has a stay-at-home order that went into effect March 24.

Jacksonville: Work From Home order

Mayor Lenny Curry put in place an order that any business with the ability to have employees work from home must do so, according to Fox 30. Employees working at businesses must maintain six-foot social distancing. The order took effect on March 24.

Miami: Stay-at-Home order

Mayor Francis Suarez announced a stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 24 and runs through March 26, according to WSVN. That allows limited travel in the city to grocery stores, pharmacies and essential work activity. Travel to provide essential services at homes is also allowed. The City Fire Rescue Department has started testing those 65 and older showing symptoms in their homes.

Miami Beach: Safer at Home order

The city issued a “Safer at Home” order requiring all persons living in the city to remain in their homes to the maximum extent possible, except to engage in essential activities. All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited. Essential retail and commercial activities are allowed to continue. Outdoor recreation may continue unless facilities have been closed, as have beaches in all of Miami-Dade County.

Orlando: County Stay-at-Home order

Mayor Buddy Dyer was present when Orange County announced its stay-at-home order, which covers the city.

Saint Petersburg: Stay-at-Home in the works

Mayor Rick Kriseman has called on a statewide stay-at-home order but said this week he’s willing to implement a city-wide order. But he has said he will work with regional leaders on a county-wide order first.

Surfside: Safer at Home order, business closures

Mayor Charles W. Burkett issued an order urging residents to stay home unless they needed to conduct essential activities such as work. The order, in effect March 24, encouraged those who could work at home to do so. Beaches, park facilities, town buildings and non-essential businesses have been ordered closed.

Tampa: Stay-at-home order

Mayor Jane Castor issued a stay-at-home order that went into effect Wednesday, March 25. It requires nonessential businesses unable to adhere to social distancing recommendations to close. Essential businesses, like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks, remain open. Businesses that can shift its workforce to remote work may also continue.

Tallahassee: The city is covered by a Leon County stay-at-home order.

