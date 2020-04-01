Connect with us

Gov. Ron DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for Florida

The order begins Friday morning.

After resisting calls for weeks to order Floridians to stay indoors, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order asking residents to stay home except for essential trips beginning Friday morning.

That announcement comes one month after the state reported its first coronavirus case and just one day after the Governor held a press conference once again defending his decision to leave it up to local jurisdictions to decide on social distancing restrictions for their own communities.

The move also comes just hours after Department of Health officials reported more than 1,000 new cases in just one day for the first time along with 14 new fatalities. Still, DeSantis resisted using the words “stay-at-home order” in his Wednesday address in front of cameras.

DeSantis had previously pointed to the uneven distribution of infections across the state and low overall infection rate statewide as reasons to not issue a statewide order, as well as the inevitable non-compliance. But he changed his tune Wednesday.

“At this point, I think even though there’s a lot of places in Florida that have very low infection rates, it makes sense to make this move now,” he said.

The Governor cited President Donald Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory to maintain social distancing through April 30, calling it a signal to shut down the state.

“When the President did the 30-day extension, to me that was people aren’t just going to go back to work,” he said. “That’s a national pause button.”

On Wednesday morning’s Today Show, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams stopped short of saying DeSantis should reverse course and issue a statewide mandate but made clear that federal intent was for people to stay at home to flatten the curve of coronavirus transmissions.

“Governors have tough choices to make,” he said. “They have to decide whether or not they feel like their citizens will listen to them without a stay-at-home order.”

The evening before, DeSantis said the White House task force had not recommended to him that he issue a blanket stay-at-home order.

“If they do, that’s something that would carry a lot of weight with me,” he said of a possible task force recommendation Tuesday.

Floridians will only be allowed outside for essential services and to provide essential aid until April 30. Examples of essential activities listed in the executive order include attending religious services, taking care pets and caring for a loved one or friend.

Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees will be able to add services as needed.

DeSantis says his order will be enforced, but not everyone out doing something nonessential will necessarily be arrested or subjected to a criminal penalty. He says people need to exercise good judgment.

“The government can’t ham-fist everyone into their bedroom, at some point it’s just not practical,” he said.

A model cited by the Trump Administration suggests Florida could see 6,937 deaths by August. The latest report from the Department of Health shows 6,955 coronavirus cases involving the state, including 6,694 Floridians and 87 deaths.

On Monday, DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order impacting four counties in South Florida, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, the three that have been hit the hardest.

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

