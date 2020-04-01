Florida coronavirus cases nearly top 7,000

State health officials have confirmed nearly 7,000 coronavirus cases in Florida after adding more than 200 cases and 2 deaths to the official tally Wednesday.

The Department of Health (DOH) now totals 6,955 confirmed COVID-19, including 6,694 Florida residents. At least 87 Floridians have now died and 890 have been hospitalized.

An 87-year-old man and a 77-year-old female in Palm Beach County, neither of whom had traveled, became the state’s latest fatalities.

Tuesday saw 1,037 additional confirmed cases and 14 deaths, the worst day since the virus was first reported in the state at the start of March.

Most of the state’s positive novel coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas have become growing hot spots of the virus. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the first COVID-19 cases could have been in Florida weeks before the first case was confirmed this month and acknowledges community spread is underway in parts of the state.

Miami-Dade County reported an additional 79 new cases to total 2,202 confirmed. Broward County, with the next-highest concentration of cases at 1,232, received 13 new cases.

Miami, now with 1,223 confirmed cases, has the most confirmed cases of any city in Florida. Hollywood has 403 and Fort Lauderdale has 303.

Palm Beach County, which opened its first National Guard-operated drive-thru testing site Tuesday, confirmed an additional 16 cases to reach 567. Orange County now counts 392 cases and Hillsborough has 309.

DOH officials received notice of 3,073 new tests, putting the state’s total tests at 67,734. About 10% of tests have returned positive.

Of the confirmed positives, 744 had traveled, 1,033 had contact with a confirmed case and 473 had traveled and interacted with a confirmed case. The origins of 4,444 cases are still under investigation.

Those results, and 1,235 pending results, come from federal, state, hospital-based and commercial labs. Private clinical lab Quest Diagnostics has tested 19,575 out of its Tampa lab, the most of any lab in Florida.