Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried warns open businesses may be unsafe, maintains her reopened office is safe for public use

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 80K COVID-19 cases following 2,783 new confirmations

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Despite COVID-19 spike, Rick Scott says Floridians ready to reopen the state

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Reform Alliance calls for conditional arrest suspensions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Orange County officials growing worried about rising COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida cases of COVID-19 reach beyond 77K

Coronavirus in Florida

Nikki Fried warns open businesses may be unsafe, maintains her reopened office is safe for public use

Fried wants local governments to tell residents to stay at home.

on

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried sharply criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday after state COVID-19 data showed 2,783 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the most reported in a single day.

“Today’s record-high new cases makes it clear: Governor DeSantis has lost control of Florida’s COVID-19 response,” Fried said. “His policies are simply not working, and he’s recklessly reopening Florida despite the data screaming for caution. Refusing to acknowledge the alarming patterns in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity is not only arrogant, but will cost lives, public health, and our economy.”

Fried, the state’s top Democrat, also cautioned Floridians that public establishments across the state may be unsafe.

“To our citizens, I implore you to wear masks and continue social distancing — and just because a place is open, doesn’t mean it’s safe to go there. To our local governments, please encourage your residents to stay home, mask up, and socially distance. If the Governor is unwilling to make the right decisions, then they must be made in our cities, our states, and our homes. We are in this together, and I will continue fighting on behalf of all Floridians.”

On Monday, however, Fried reopened a Division of Licensing office in Tallahassee, the first and only of its kind to do so.

Despite urging local governments to tell residents to stay home, a spokesman for Fried said the Tallahassee office features safety measures and will remain open to the public.”Before reopening our Tallahassee licensing office, we enacted CDC-recommended safety measures including plexiglass barriers and face shields and gloves for employees, said FDACS communications director Franco Ripple. “All FDACS public offices will take into consideration county-level COVID-19 data, and we’ll be responsive to that data. With North Florida currently a lower-risk region, we expect to keep the Tallahassee licensing office open at this time with these enhanced safety measures in place.”

All FDACS offices closed statewide on March 1.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.