Which Florida beaches are closed? Which are still open?

A full month into reported cases of COVID-19 in the state of Florida, and some beaches remain open. Where can you still find crowds in the sand unconcerned with spreading a coronavirus pandemic?

Florida Politics is maintaining a running compilation of local beach closures.

Panhandle

Bay County: Beaches closed

The Panama City Beach Chamber of Commerce reports all sandy beaches within the city limits are closed until at least April 9. The Panama City News Herald reports County Commissioners closed all beaches in unincorporated areas through the same date.

Escambia County: Beaches closed

County Commissioners voted to close down Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key Beach through April 2, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Gulf County: Beaches closed

County Commissioners closed all county beaches beginning March 26 through at least April 9, according to Visit Gulf County.

Okaloosa County: Beaches closed

All public beaches in the county have been closed, according to ABC 13. The order still allows licensed saltwater fishing.

Santa Rosa County: Beaches closed

County Commissioners voted to close down beaches in the county starting on March 20, reports the Pensacola News Journal.

Walton County: Beaches closed

All public beaches in the county have been closed, according to ABC 13.

Big Bend

Dixie County: Beaches open

A big bend community with no reported coronavirus infections, there have been no park or beach closures announced at Visit Dixie County or the county government website.

Franklin County: Beaches closed

As of March 27, Franklin County Commissioners closed all beaches in the county. The emergency ordinance extends through April 9.

Levy County: Beach restrictions

Two tested positive for COVID-19 in the county thus far, but there’s no complete shutdown of recreational facilities listed on the county website. However, the popular destination Cedar Key has travel restricted so only residents and those with reservations in advance can freely come and go from the island, and visitors are not allowed. No new reservations are allowed at this time.

Taylor County: Beaches open

In a county that has yet to see its first case of COVID-19, no closures have been announced on the Perry Taylor County Chamber of Commerce site. That means beaches including Perry Beach and Keaton Beach remain open.

Wakulla County: Beaches closed, boat ramps open

County officials closed Shell Point Beach and Mashes Sands Beach as of sunset March 23, according to Visit Wakulla. But 13 boat ramps, including Wakulla Beach, remain open to use.

Tampa Bay

Citrus County: Beaches closed

All county parks are closed, including Fort Island Gulf and Hernando Beaches, until further notice, county officials said.

Hernando County: Beaches closed

The county closed its beaches per CDC guidelines as of March 19.

Hillsborough County: Beaches closed

Four beaches run by the city of Tampa have been closed, including Ben T. Davis Beach, Cypress Point Park, Davis Islands Seaplane Basin and Picnic Island Park. All beaches and parks in unincorporated Hillsborough County closed as of March 28, according to WUSF.

Pasco County: Beaches closed

County officials closed area beaches at four county-managed parks as of March 20, the county website reports.

Pinellas County: Beaches closed

All beaches in the county were closed by the County Commission for two weeks starting March 20, according to the Tampa Bay Times. That means they could open again April 3. All parking along the 35 areas of public beaches have also been closed. Clearwater Beach, which is within city jurisdiction, will stay closed through April 6.

Southwest Florida

Charlotte County: Beaches closed

All beaches closed down in Charlotte County effective March 22, with deputies threatening $500 fines to those breaking the rules, according to NBC-2.

Collier County: Beaches closed

The City of Naples closed its beaches as of March 18, and Collier County followed suit, closing its beaches down on March 19, according to the Naples Daily News.

Lee County: Beaches closed

All beaches in the county, including on Fort Myers Beach, Captiva and Sanibel Island, are closed until further notice and a LeeTran trolley ceased service as of March 19, according to the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau.

Manatee County: Beaches closed

County leaders elected to close down all beaches, including those on barrier islands like Anna Maria Island, starting on March 20, reports the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Sarasota County: Beaches closed

The county shut down all beaches, including those in Longboat Key, Sarasota and Venice, effective March 21, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

South Florida

Broward County: Beaches closed

Deerfield, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea and Pompano Beach all closed beaches starting March 18, according to Local 10 News. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the rest of the beaches in the county closed as of March 20.

Martin County: Beaches closed

County Commissioners closed all public county beaches as of March 22, according to WPTV.

Miami-Dade County: Beaches closed

Mayor Carlos Giminez on March 19 ordered all beaches closed in the community, the first South Florida jurisdiction to do so.

Monroe County: Beaches open, travel restricted

County Commissioners starting March 24 imposed limitations so only Florida Keys residents and limited workers could access the string of islands via U.S. 1. Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 30 issued a safer at home order closing down all non-essential business in South Florida counties until mid-April. But beaches in Monroe, while inaccessible to most, have never been closed.

Palm Beach County: Beaches closed

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order closing all Palm Beach beaches as of March 20, originally making the closures last through March 31. But he has since issued a safer at home order for four South Florida counties that will last through mid-April.

St. Lucie County: Beaches closed

The county closed down all beaches effective March 23, based on failure of crowds to honor social distancing, according to TC Palm.

Central Florida

Brevard County: Some beaches closed

After considering closing all county beaches, county officials ultimately decided to leave those in unincorporated county would remain open, according to News 6. But local jurisdictions Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, and Melbourne have closed their beaches.

Indian River Beach County: Beaches closed

County officials announced beaches in the county and in the city of Vero Beach would close as of March 23.

Volusia County: Beaches open

County officials have closed boat ramps but no beaches, including the popular spring break destination in Daytona Beach. “Conditions continue to remain dynamic,” reads a county website. “Plans will be evaluated daily and may be adjusted as necessary to protect the health and safety of our community.”

Northeast Florida

Duval County: Beaches closed

Mayor Lenny Curry ordered all beaches closed indefinitely starting on March 20, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record. Mayors of three beach communities in the Jacksonville area agrees to close all beaches in the county.

Flagler County: Beaches closed

The county has closed all beaches and parks, along with some facilities restrictions, according to News 6.

Nassau County: Beaches closed

The Sheriff’s Office announced all beaches in the county closed as of March 22, according to News4Jax.

St. Johns County: Beaches closed

After a viral photo seriously shamed St. Johns County, officials there closed beaches effective March 29, until further notice.