‘Blatant disregard’: Beach closure brouhaha in Northeast Florida

The lack of a one-size-fits-all approach to beach closures has set two neighboring counties at odds.
While Duval County closed its beaches over a week ago, St. Johns County, to its south, has issued no such order.
Nikki Kimbleton, the spokeswoman for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, issued a stinging rejoinder to beachgoers Saturday afternoon.
“Take a good look at the St Johns County beaches today. If you’ve had to close your business or you’ve lost your job during this pandemic,” Kimbleton said, “seems there are a lot of people that just don’t care.”
“This is just such a blatant disregard. We will never #Flattenthecurve this way,” she added.
Kimbleton, a veteran of local Jacksonville television news, has rarely been so blunt about another government’s policies on social media. But these are extraordinary times, for Duval County and everywhere else.
While folks frolic in the ocean off the St. Johns County shores, Duval has taken a more buttoned up approach to the coronacrisis, with virtual news briefings.
Curry, with an overstretched police department and a murder rate that continues to escalate with no reason to think the trend will change, has attempted to direct actions without dropping the hammer.
“Sheriff Mike Williams and I have been discussing a curfew,” Curry said. “The problem is enforcing a curfew right now would put an incredible strain on our law enforcement.”
St. Johns County did take one measure to “flatten the curve,” disallowing driving on beaches, a practice that hearkens back to a time when the county was much more rural and when beach replenishment projects were not a budget perennial.
Positive tests continue to rise in both counties.
Duval is up to 115 cases as testing increased, with three dead so far.
St. Johns: 46 positive tests so far, and two deaths.
New numbers will be released this evening.
Drew Dixon contributed to this post.
