Restaurant capacity raised to 50% in ‘Full Phase One’

Restaurants could use Plexiglass to skirt distancing regulations.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis is clearing restaurants to increase dining room capacity to 50% Monday when the state enters a Full Phase One.

Under the initial first phase, restaurants, retail and museums were limited to 25% capacity. The state has permitted full outdoor seating as long as restaurants maintain six-foot separation, per federal health guidelines.

The Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force had recommended 50% capacity for Phase One, as other states have done. Despite DeSantis’ initial caution, he now believes restaurant owners have had time to innovate and gather supplies and it’s time to move restaurants to 50%.

“I wanted to ease into it, but I think that they’ve really thought well about it,” DeSantis said, speaking in Jacksonville Friday.

The six-foot separation is not a hard and fast rule as long as restaurants can create a safe environment.

“I’ve had some restaurateurs tell me, ‘Hey, I’ve got Plexiglass. My booths, I can’t move them, but I have Plexiglass,'” the Governor said. “That’s fine. That’s effective. All we’re trying to do is create a low-risk environment.”

DeSantis also praised the regulations some cities have relaxed to let restaurants expand their dining capacity into streets.

“You’ve had some cities where they’ve closed parts of the street so that people can have more room to do outdoors, and that’s just based off the science that this thing is not as transmissible outdoors as indoors and in an enclosed environment,” he said.

Not all restaurants have opened their dining rooms even under the 25% allowance. It was mostly those that continued offering takeout and delivery during the lockdown that were able to take the opportunity, the Governor said.

Gyms will reopen under the upcoming order. Counties will be able to submit vacation rental plans for approval to open up, which has been closed for two months.

The Governor also said he wanted to get “sports back up and running,” codifying opening venues for “games, events, competition, and training.”

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

