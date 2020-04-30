Connect with us

Most Hillsborough County parks to reopen Monday, with social distancing rules

U.S. jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe also reeling

U.S. intel: No, new coronavirus is not manmade

Unemployment: A second day on which Florida approves almost all new claims

Teleconferenced government meetings to continue under reopening phase one

Film Florida releases recommendations to keep coronavirus off set

Playgrounds at parks and picnic areas will remain closed.

on

Hillsborough County will open a majority of its nature preserves, officials announced Thursday.

The county will also open the boat ramp at E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Saturday, May 2 at 8 a.m. Several conservation parks, along with walking trails at six neighborhood parks, will open on Monday, May 4, to give residents additional options for recreation and exercise.

While the parks will be open to the public, social distancing guidelines will still be required including limiting groups to 10 or fewer, six feet of space between nonfamily units and suggested use of facial coverings. Some parts of the parks including playgrounds, picnic areas and kayak and canoe facilities will remain closed.

The openings include all county nature preserves except for Apollo Beach.

The following conservation parks will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday:

— Flatwoods Conservation Park, 14302 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa, and 18205 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

— Morris Bridge Off-Road Biking Area, 12651 Morris Bridge Road, Thonotosassa

— Alderman’s Ford Conservation Park, 100 Alderman’s Ford Park Drive, Plant City, for hiking and biking only

— Upper Tampa Bay Trail and all parking areas

Walking trails ONLY will open at the following six neighborhood parks at 8 a.m. Monday:

— Jackson Springs Community Center, 8620 Jackson Springs Road, Tampa

— Northdale Community Center, 15550 Spring Pine Drive, Tampa

— Carrollwood Village Community Park, 4680 W. Village Drive, Tampa

— Ruskin Community Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin

— Apollo Beach Community Center, 664 Golf and See Blvd., Apollo Beach

— All People’s Life Center, 6105 E. Sligh Ave., Tampa

These parks/preserves are the first to reopen since all County parks and preserves were closed in late March because of the COVID-19 coronavirus. All other parks remain closed.

The order does not pertain to city parks or facilities. Those reopening will be determined by city governments and leaders.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group is currently meeting and expected to address reopening strategies to align with Gov. Ron DeSantisphase one reopening plan announced Wednesday, which takes effect Monday.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

