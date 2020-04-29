Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines plan to reopen Florida: ‘Safe. Smart’ Step-by-Step.’

Gov. Ron DeSantis plotted the course for Florida’s economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic, outlining Wednesday the first phase of his plan to reopen the state.

Dubbed “Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step.,” the entire state, minus Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, will be able to start the first steps toward reopening society.

The Governor’s plan involves five principles: protecting vulnerable populations, increasing testing, promoting social distancing, protecting hospitals and health care workers, and preventing the introduction of COVID-19 from outside the state.

Schools will remain in distance learning in phase one, visitation at longterm care facilities is still banned and bars, gyms and personal services such as hair dressers will remain closed. Retail can operate at 25% capacity.

The Governor’s plan also deviates from the federal framework by allowing elective surgeries to resume and keeping movie theaters closed.

“Prudence dictates we go slow on that,” he said.

And restaurants could open but with outdoor seating and only 25% indoor capacity rather than the 50% capacity recommended by the White House.

The Governor still recommends vulnerable individuals avoid close contact with people in public and that everyone maintain social distancing. And he still recommends avoiding groups of 10 or more in social settings and wearing face masks in face-to-face interactions.

He continued to push back against old predictions that the state could see hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations during the pandemic.

“Saying Florida was going to be like New York was wrong, and people need to know it was wrong,” he said.

Florida’s enemy, he added, is fear, and the facts should comfort that fear.

“The only thing we have to fear is letting fear overwhelm our sense of purpose and determination.”

Hospital space, declining cough-related cases and cases with influenza-like symptoms and fewer new COVID-19 cases, particularly as a percent of new people tested, show the state is prepared to begin phase one, he said. The White House outlined those criteria in its Opening Up America Again template.

The Governor noted the lives lost during the pandemic and became emotional when mentioning that his newborn daughter has been unable to meet her grandparents or anyone in their extended family because of the precautions people have taken to keep vulnerable populations safe.

He has contrasted his “measured” approach against the “draconian orders” issued by other governors.

“People have rights. The government needs to protect health,” he said, but shouldn’t take steps that violate those rights.

He has vowed to continue testing in nursing homes, a process currently handled by National Guard strike teams. The Division of Emergency Management has sent 7 million masks and other supplies

Earlier Wednesday, the Governor released three TV news clips from his media tour that began this weekend, culminating in a visit to the Oval Office Tuesday.

In Washington, DeSantis fielded questions from the national press alongside President Donald Trump before teasing the reopening plan.

The “next step is going to be done thoughtfully, in a measured way … I do think there’s a path to do that,” DeSantis said.

“It isn’t going to happen overnight,” he added, but it will happen.

The Trump administration has trumpeted Florida as a success story of how to flatten the curve while following White House guidelines. Dr. Deborah Birx, head of the federal coronavirus task force, has praised the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 interactive for providing details down to the ZIP code.

But Democrats will almost certainly denounce the Governor’s plan. Ahead of the first meeting of his task force last week, Democrats were already bashing the lack of doctors and front-line workers on the executive committee. Dr. John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, is the only health professional on that panel, which DeSantis said would emphasize public health and data.

During those meetings, small businesses made their case for a swift reopening with clear guidelines. And hospitals asked for the Governor to end the ban on elective surgeries, which he has indicated he will let lapse next week.