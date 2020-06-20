Beyond the veil: What face mask requirements are in place in Florida?

Health care leaders, since the initial days of COVID-19, discouraged the hoarding of precious personal protective equipment. But cloth face coverings have become more than the fashion accessory of the pandemic era. An increasing number of Florida jurisdictions now require masks in public and at designated businesses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t issued a blanket statewide rule on such veils to date, but he also said he wouldn’t preempt local regulations. Here’s Florida Politics’ roundup of visage regulations in the Sunshine State.

Aventura

The city ordered covering of nose and mouth in public as on April 8.

Brevard County

Since government offices reopened to the public on May 18, reservations were required, and the use of face masks encouraged, Florida Today reports.

Boca Raton

The South Florida city issued a face mask order on April 9, encouraging the use of coverings for all visitors, residents and workers in the city. The use of N95 masks is discouraged.

Cooper City

As of April 10, a face-covering requirement is in place for when individuals venture into public. Residents have been strongly urged to use face masks at outdoor settings like public parks as well.

Coral Springs

City leaders on May 6 put in place a face mask requirement whenever individuals are in any are open to the public and while in employee areas at businesses.

Dania Beach

The Broward County city on April 10 issued a face-covering requirement for all employees and customers of groceries, hardware stores, pharmacies and restaurants. Those at all other open and essential businesses are encouraged to use face masks in public.

Davie

The city still has requirements for face coverings and social distancing in place, the Miami Herald reports.

Deerfield Beach

The city has a face mask covering requirements in place in addition to an ongoing stay-at-home order.

Doral

Mayor J.C. Bermudez put a face mask requirement in place as of April 10.

Florida City

The city never put a local lockdown in place, but an emergency order on April 9 was issued requiring face masks in public.

Fort Lauderdale

The South Florida city on April 10 issued emergency orders requiring all those within the interior areas of businesses and services wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth. All others working or visiting in Fort Lauderdale are encouraged to use masks at all times.

Gadsden County

County Commissioners in May put in place an order for everyone there to wear face masks while in public, but that was rescinded on May 15, WTXL reports.

Golden Beach

The city, as of April 10, issued its own face mask order.

Hialeah Gardens

Mayor Yioset De La Cruz, on April 8, issued a face mask order for all businesses open in the city, and all workers making deliveries there. Workers at retailers and commercial establishments must wear gloves if available.

Hollywood

The city on April 8 issued a facial covering order for those out venturing outside of their home and into public places, including groceries, hardware stores, pharmacies, restaurants, or other essential businesses. The order may be enforced with arrests or fines.

Homestead

The city issued rules for face masks for visitors, workers and the public. Residents have also been urged to wear masks in public.

Key Biscayne

The South Florida city now requires face coverings in all essential businesses.

Key West

Anyone in businesses essential or nonessential must wear face coverings in the city, per a local emergency order. Businesses opening on or after May 4 must follow sanitation guidelines and train employees on CDC recommendations for working during the pandemic.

Medley

The town since April 8 has required face coverings for all individuals outside their homes, excluding children age two and younger, those who have trouble breathing, individuals engaged in strenuous exercise, and certain government workers prohibited from wearing masks.

Miami-Dade County

Still the epicenter for COVID-19 cases in Florida, Mayor Carlos Giménez issued an emergency order requiring employees and visitors wear face coverings at groceries, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit, vehicles for hire and any business where social distancing is impossible. But the local order discourages the use of N95 masks because they are still in critical supply there. The requirement does not apply to children age two and younger or those with chronic preexisting breathing problems.

Miami Lakes

The city has a nose and face-covering rule in place in restaurants, groceries, pharmacies, and gas stations.

Miramar

The Broward city has its own face-covering requirements in place.

Monroe County

The Florida Keys now have a face mask rule with a $500 civil fine attached. County Commissioners on May 17 voted to institute a countywide rule requiring masks for all business establishments for employees and customers, the Orlando Sentinel reported. A requirement has been in place for employees since June 1. Cities may opt-out of the ordinance.

North Miami

The city, as of April 9, required employees and customers to wear face coverings at grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores and restaurants. The use of masks is strongly encouraged at other businesses as well.

Oakland Park

Since April 7, the city has kept a face-covering requirement in place.

Orange County

Mayor Jerry Demings signed an executive order requiring all people in public places to wear masks beginning on June 20. If people are in restaurants and eating or in bars drinking, they can take their masks off. But employees and people socializing should wear them, Demings said. People jogging or otherwise exercising away from other people also would be excluded. He encouraged businesses to prohibit entry to patrons who do not have masks.

Osceola County

Sheriff Russ Gibson announced that as of April 13, anyone venturing outside in the jurisdiction must wear face coverings, News 6 reports. The use of N95 masks was discouraged. The rule doesn’t apply to those aged 2 and under, those with certain preexisting health conditions, anyone exercising or those in jobs with no requiring of face-to-face interactions.

Palmetto Bay

An emergency order issued April 9 mandates face coverings at all times inside restaurants, groceries and pharmacies. Workers doing any type of delivery service must also wear masks while making deliveries.

Plantation

Mayor Lynne Stoner, on April 8, signed a requirement for cloth masks anytime any individual living, working, or visiting the city is in a public place. The use of medical-grade surgical masks is discouraged.

Pompano Beach

Mayor Rex Hardin issued an emergency proclamation on April 8, encouraging people to wear cloth masks or face coverings whenever outside of their own homes.

Satellite Beach

The municipality issued its own set of local guidelines regarding the use of outdoor seating under covered parking, requirements of staff wearing face masks and gloves, and other issues related to the reopening of Florida as of May 4.

St. Petersburg

Mayor Rick Kriseman announced a city mandate that employees wear face masks in all businesses in the city beginning June 19. Violations could result in sanctions. Patrons who notice employees not wearing masks are asked to email the city at action@stpete.org. Complaints will be forwarded to the appropriate departments for enforcement action. Kriseman is also considering a citywide rule for business patrons as well.

Surfside

Effective April 10, the town required facial coverings for employees at essential businesses, as well as for contractors, tradespeople, appliance repair personnel, exterminators, and other workers serving the public.

Tampa

Mayor Jane Castor announced a mandatory mask order, reports the Tampa Bay Times. The order took effect at 5 p.m. on June 19. It applies to all indoor locations outside individuals’ homes, and anywhere individuals in public cannot maintain six-foot social distancing. Children under 2 are exempt. The city will provide free masks to anyone who needs them.

Tamarac

The city issued an emergency order on April 8, asking all residents and visitors to use face cloth coverings while utilizing essential services, especially in areas with high numbers of customers like groceries, hardware stores and pharmacies.

Wilton Manors

City Manager Leigh Ann Henderson signed an order requiring all employees and customers of groceries, pharmacies, liquor stores, and restaurants to wear a form of covering over their nose and mouth.