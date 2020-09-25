Connect with us

Phase Three to begin immediately; all businesses opened in Florida

Phase Three to begin immediately; all businesses opened in Florida

Florida has been on Phase Two for 16 weeks.

Florida will enter Phase Three effective immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday, allowing all businesses to open across the state as state-level COVID-19 precautions loosen.

The order lifts all state-level state level restrictions and preempts local governments’ abilities to close businesses and assess fines on individuals.

Florida has been on Phase Two of the reopening process since the first week of June. A month later, Florida reached its peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and pumped the breaks on its reopening plans.

Sixteen weeks later, DeSantis has made the decision to lift all restrictions on businesses. At the state level, that mostly applies to restaurants and bars, both of which had been operating at 50% capacity.

Local governments cannot outright close businesses under the order, but they retain the ability to limit and regulate businesses.

“You can’t just say no,” DeSantis said. “You can’t say no after six months and just have people twisting in the wind.”

The exception to that is restaurants. Restaurants cannot be restricted further than 50% capacity, and local governments must justify it from an economic and health perspective.

“This is a very difficult industry to succeed in,” DeSantis said, calling the idea that government should lead on restrictions rather than self-imposed business practices “misplaced.”

Finally, local governments cannot collect fines and fees on any individuals, including to enforce mask mandates.

The announcement followed a two-hour virtual panel Thursday, which highlighted controversial scientists from Harvard and Stanford universities. The common thread throughout the talk was that lockdowns are detrimental and the role of herd immunity in society, a politically-charged concept.

“Everything we’ve heard here, for example, in treating age groups differently, makes complete sense,” said Michael Levitt, a professor of structural biology at Stanford. “The need to let young people interact with each other, both for social reasons and for herd immunity, makes perfectly good common sense. I think there should have been more of that.”

1 Comment

  1. S.B. ANTHONY

    September 25, 2020 at 12:18 pm

    no matter what you do, Ron, those of us with
    any smarts will not vote for the poser president.
    but, he does love the uneducated, so there’s that.

    Reply

