No protestors arrested in Pinellas, Anna Paulina Luna takes to Twitter with outrage

A video has been circulating across social media platforms showcasing a confrontation between several protestors and a couple at a restaurant in St. Petersburg — and candidate Anna Paulina Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District has been quick to share it, despite a night of overall peaceful protests.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department made no arrests between Wednesday and Thursday involving the protestors.

The protests in Pinellas County Wednesday night followed a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case that did not yield any criminal charges.

“This is my home and district…a ‘protestor’ calls the woman an ‘ugly a** white woman’ after harassing this couple at dinner…NOT peaceful protest. This is harassment and not who we are as a nation. I condemn this as well as the racial commentary,” Luna tweeted along with the video of the incident.

This is my home & district… A “protestor” calls the woman an “UGLY ASS WHITE WOMAN” after harassing this couple at dinner… NOT peaceful protest. This is harassment & not who we are as a nation. I condemn this as well as the racial commentary. pic.twitter.com/pgLjuuc0uQ — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) September 24, 2020

According to the St. Pete Police Department, the department did receive a couple of calls from Beach Drive, where the restaurant is located, but the complainants did not want to file a police report, rather just make the department aware. In those types of situations on private property, it’s up to the owner or management of the business to ask police to trespass someone from their property, the public information officer said.

Also, if someone feels personally threatened or their property was damaged, they need to call police and file a report to an officer, the public information officer added.

Read my statement below on the protests and civil unrest following the Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case.https://t.co/5smO9bCkys pic.twitter.com/pqk9ysY0iO — Congressman Charlie Crist (@RepCharlieCrist) September 24, 2020

Congressman Charlie Crist issued a statement, saying Taylor’s family did not get the justice they deserve, and supporting peaceful protests. He also condemned violence.

“Peaceful protesting is a constitutional right that has powered the civil rights movements throughout our history, playing a critical role in the achievement of many of the liberties we enjoy today,” Crist said. “But violence or harassment of anyone is not a right. It only serves to further polarize our nation and distract from and slow the progress peaceful protestors are making. We are tackling some of the hardest and most pressing issues we have ever faced as a country, and we can only solve them together.”

Despite Crist’s statement, Luna called out the representative via Twitter, and in a statement from her campaign, continues to claim he did not respond, or at least not to their liking.

“I am saddened by and sorry for the tragic loss of Breonna Taylor’s life. I’m concerned over the lack of trust between law enforcement and communities across the country,” Luna said in a statement. “It is disturbing to see so many politicians afraid to stand up for people’s safety. Charlie Crist should be ashamed of himself for his silence. But, sadly, Charlie Crist is well-versed in avoiding controversy. He’s a typical career politician.”

.@RepCharlieCrist are you going to condemn the nasty event that occurred last night on Beach Drive? You have been awfully silent on the racial comments & violent behavior. — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) September 24, 2020