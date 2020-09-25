Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Broward County to ease COVID-19 restrictions as South Florida readies for Phase Three reopening

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Gov. DeSantis pushes for full-stadium Super Bowl, wants NFL seats filled this fall
Restaurant workers Alvyn Lopez, left, and Maria Lindo watch for customers as they stand outside Aura at Books & Books, Monday, July 6, 2020, on Miami Beach, Florida's famed Lincoln Road. In Miami-Dade County, population 2.7 million, Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered the closing of restaurants and certain other indoor places, including vacation rentals, seven weeks after they were allowed to reopen. Beaches will reopen on Tuesday after being closed over the weekend. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Image via AP.

Headlines

Broward County to ease COVID-19 restrictions as South Florida readies for Phase Three reopening

The move comes just two weeks after Broward and Miami-Dade counties moved to Phase Two.

on

Broward County is set to ease several of its COVID-19 restrictions per a new Emergency Order. The move comes the same day Gov. Ron DeSantis announced South Florida would advance into Phase Three of the state’s reopening plan.

The new Broward County Emergency Order will kick in next Friday, Oct. 2. It allows ballrooms and similar venues to operate at 50% capacity with a cap of 100 people inside. Live entertainment and billiards play will once again be permitted at restaurants, and restaurant bars can reopen but are still blocked from serving alcohol.

Broward officials announced the moves early Friday, but the Governor’s move will seemingly push those reopening measures even further.

Phase Three requires all businesses to open, per the Governor’s comments Friday. Those businesses can still be regulated by local governments, meaning it’s possible Broward’s ban on alcohol could still stand.

Local governments will also be barred from collecting fines and fees used to implement mask mandates, which throws into question the ability to enforce those requirements.

The rapid launch for South Florida into Phase Three comes just two weeks after the Governor approved Broward and Miami-Dade counties to move into Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan.

Compare that two-week timeline to the nearly five months it took Broward and Miami-Dade to move from Phase One to Phase Two.

That shift was prolonged due to a surge in infections over the summer after the state and region attempted a partial reopening.

South Florida’s tri-county area — which includes Palm Beach County in addition to Broward and Miami-Dade — has up until this point been on a different timeline than the rest of the state.

The region has often been a few weeks behind reopening efforts approved elsewhere in the state. That’s because the tri-county area has been the epicenter of the outbreak in the state. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are the three counties — in that order — with the most COVID-19 infections in Florida. Those three counties alone account for nearly 42% of the state’s confirmed COVID-19 cases.

That caution is now being cast aside by the Governor as he has grown weary of widespread shutdowns which have caused economic calamity for business owners and the state and local governments.

South Florida’s population density and status as a tourist hotspot served as significant factors in the virus’s ability to spread throughout the region. Health experts have expressed concern about reopening too quickly in conjunction with flu season, as the combination of the flu and the novel coronavirus could once again threaten a strain on the hospital system.

These reopening requirements do not mean the virus is gone or that masks and other social distancing measures should be discarded. Studies consistently show face masks can go a long way in preventing deaths and infections going forward.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Phase Three to begin immediately; all businesses opened in Florida