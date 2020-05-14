South Florida COVID-19 hotspots to begin phased reopening Monday

Broward and Miami-Dade counties — the two counties most affected by the COVID-19 crisis — will see their economies begin to reopen Monday, May 18.

Those two counties are the last in the state to enter the Governor’s Phase One reopening plan after Palm Beach entered that phase earlier this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the news at a Thursday press conference in Doral.

Both county governments had discussed the May 18 proposal in recent weeks. The plans to reopen will not apply equally throughout the region, however.

Miami Beach is working on a two-part plan to reopen which kicks off on Wednesday, May 20. Barbershops, museums, nail salons and retail stores will begin to open at that date. Restaurants will not open their doors for in-person dining until May 27.

The two counties — along with Palm Beach — had been exempted from the state’s original Phase One plan. Following the statewide launch on May 4, Palm Beach requested to be added to that phased reopening. DeSantis granted that request, effective this past Monday, May 11.

Businesses in Broward and Miami-Dade remained mostly closed, however, due to the virus’s spread in the region. Data shows the spread has slowed throughout the state, but for the duration of the crisis, Broward and Miami-Dade alone have accounted for around half of the confirmed cases statewide.

The counties had begun opening parks and other recreational activities with limited hours and enforcement of social distancing restrictions.