Orange County going into mandatory stay-at-home

Orange County became the latest in Florida to declare a mandatory lock-down, as Mayor Jerry Demings announced he is ordering the vast majority of the 1.3 million residents to stay home starting Thursday, to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order goes into effect Thursday at 11 p.m., and runs through April 9 at 11 p.m.

Last Friday, Demings signed an order creating an overnight curfew in Orange County as well.

Also in Orange County Tuesday, Universal Orlando announced it would keep its Orlando theme parks and properties closed through at least April 19.

Demings said he decided on the lockdown after hearing a universal message from the health care community, as projections show the potential for a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

“What they are saying to us is if we do not act now, they will lose the ability to manage this in the short term,” Demings said.

The stay-at-home order is soft, allowing people to travel to shop for food, medicines and other essentials, or to work at jobs that cannot be done from home, for essential businesses. It also allows for people go for walks, bike rides and such, but not in groups.

Nonetheless, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, while saying his deputies will not be out to arrest people for violating the order, they will if necessary. Penalties can include $50 fines and up to 60 days in jail.

Demings pointed out the order requires the closure of non-essential businesses.

“I know this is uncomfortable for our residents but our goal is to stop the spread of this virus and get life back to normal as quickly as possible,” Demings said.

He called the potential spread of the virus “terrifying,” noting that it took one week for Orange County to go from 1 confirmed case to the current 50. Many health care officials expect the upward trend could continue to grow rapidly until hospitals are soon overwhelmed.

“I can tell you every single Mayor in Orange County agrees with the action that we are taking today. The health care community has urged us to take this action,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

“With the absence, not absence but the status of testing, we really have no idea how many people are infected in Orange County, and Central Florida,” Dyer said. And the longer we wait to take additional measures, the longer it is that we are going to have to battle this virus.”

Orange follows a number of other counties and cities that have taken similar actions in recent days, most recently Leon County, Alachua County, Gainesville and Tampa. Those actions have rolled out as Gov. Ron DeSantis has repeatedly declined to consider a state-wide stay-at-home order.

Demings said Osceola County expects to announce a similar order Tuesday or Wednesday, and he and Dyer expressed hope that other Central Florida counties would soon follow.