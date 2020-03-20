fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Jerry Demings declares nightly curfews in Orange County

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Daniel Uhlfelder sues Ron DeSantis to close public beaches during pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

New concealed weapons permitting applications delayed amid coronavirus closures

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Part-time employee at Florida Panthers home stadium tests positive for COVID-19

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Community Health Centers deserve priority position coronavirus resource allocation

Headlines Influence

Jimmy Patronis calls for budget experts to assess coronavirus impact

Headlines

Jerry Demings declares nightly curfews in Orange County

Curfew in place 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. except for essential workers.

on

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has declared a coronavirus state-of-emergency nightly curfew for county residents and visitors from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., until further notice.

At a press conference Friday at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center, Demings, joined by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and others, announced his emergency action to declare the curfew to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. He said it is not unlike curfews the county has often called during hurricane emergencies, and will be administered similarly.

The curfew will have exceptions for first responders, health care providers and others “who have an essential need,” as well as for people traveling to and from work.

Demings said the hours of the six-hour curfew were determined after consultations with the Orange County Sheriff, other local law enforcement offices, surrounding counties, and others. He noted that many businesses, including theme parks, many hotels, bars, and others, already are closed.

“We believe that for the most part, businesses who are still operating will have concluded their work by that time,” Demings said of the 11 p.m. start.

Demings said there is no current reason to consider the next step, a 24-hour shelter in place order. But he did not rule it out for the future.

“If the numbers continue to increase we likely will end up at that point. That is what we are trying to avoid,” Deming said.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said of the curfew, “We think this is needed.”

Added Dr. Raul Pino, Orange County health director with the Florida Department of Health: “The only thing we ask of the community is to stay home, so that we can go home too, soon.”

“We want people to stay home. We’re not looking to arrest people,” Mina said. “But we want people, for their safety, for the safety of this community, to remain at home.”

To date, Orange County has had 22 cases, including four non-residents, Pino said.

Demings and others also expressed some frustration over the slow start to testing in Orange County. To date, county health officials have tested only 61 people, according to data posted by the Florida Department of Health. County officials were expecting federal authorities to have a drive-through testing site set up at the Orange County Convention Center by Friday, but it was not ready to go. Demings said he now hopes it will be operating early next week.

However, Pino said he has the capacity to test people who meet federal guidelines as highly-likely COVID-19 cases. Pino said some private doctors are able to do testing through private labs, but no one is ready to do any mass testing in Orange County.

“We’re all frustrated about that but we have been working very closely with the state and federal government. We do now have some supplies here in the state and they are being distributed,” Demings said. “All I can say is it is what it is.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.