Jane Castor will issue a stay-at-home order for Tampa

Miami-Dade Youth Fair grounds to house 250-bed field hospital

India’s prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus

Lawmakers continue calls for Governor to issue stay-at-home order

Florida prisoner advocates on edge after Marion employee tests positive for coronavirus

More than 1,400 coronavirus cases reported in Florida

Jane Castor will issue a stay-at-home order for Tampa

Residents could still go for a walk or ride a bike.

on

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor will move forward with a stay-at-home order despite the Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group decision Monday not to move forward with its own order at this time.

Castor didn’t say when the order would go in place. A spokesperson from her office said the timeline was still to be determined and staff is in the process of finalizing the order.

Speaking on NoticiasYa Tampa Bay, Castor reiterated terms of the order when it goes into place.

It will require non-essential businesses that are unable to adhere to social distancing recommendations to close. Essential businesses, like grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and banks as well as any business that can shift its workforce to remote work, would be permitted to stay open.

“There are individuals walking around with the virus right now that don’t even know that they have it,” Castor said, noting the city, county and state’s lack of testing capabilities.

Castor said she made the decision to move forward with a citywide order after Monday’s emergency policy group meeting in which members voted 6-2, with Castor being one of the two no-votes, to instead implement a countywide curfew. That order could take effect as soon as Thursday and will require residents to stay home between 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The details of that order have not been finalized, but individuals who work during that time in essential jobs will likely be carved out.

Castor said her move is necessary to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, especially as so little data is available on the scope of the outbreak as testing remains elusive.

Castor said under her order, individuals would still be able to do things like go for walks or bike rides, but that social distancing recommendations would be enforced and anyone congregating in groups would be broken up.

“Some people will say we’ve already taken steps toward that, but individuals are not complying,” Castor said.

Her order would force compliance, she said.

Castor hopes that Hillsborough County and other neighboring communities will follow her lead since Gov. Ron DeSantis has so far refused to take statewide action on a stay-at-home order.

Pinellas County Commissioners are in continued talks about issuing its own order, but no decisions have been made yet.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman issued a statement on social media Monday saying he was open to issuing his own order for St. Pete residents, visitors and businesses. He’s hosting a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon where the issue is likely to be brought up.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor

