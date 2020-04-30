Connect with us

Hillsborough County to rescind stay-at-home order effective Monday

Behind the scenes: The unraveling of Margaret Good's campaign

'Slut-shaming' splits Matt Gaetz, NRCC

Rick Scott pleads for President's help in war of words with NY Governor

Peter Schnebly: Florida needs to make sure small businesses like mine have a seat at the table

Joe Biden reaches deal to let Bernie Sanders keep delegates
Hand turns dice and changes the expression "in quarantine" to "end quarantine".

The decision means Hillsborough retail and restaurants may open, with restrictions.

on

Hillsborough County will not impose tighter restrictions on local businesses when Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new order partially reopening the economy takes effect on Monday.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted 7-1 Thursday to rescind its local stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. Monday at the same time the Governor’s order takes effect.

That means local restaurants can open for dine-in service outdoors as long as tables are six-feet apart as well as inside, but at 25% capacity. Retail establishments may also open at 25% capacity.

Under DeSantis’ order, local governments could still impose tighter restrictions, but could not impose anything less restrictive.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor was the only member of the group to vote against rescinding the local stay-at-home order.

“I’m voting no. I don’t see a purpose,” she argued.

The county’s stay-at-home order was already in-line with DeSantis’ statewide order, so rescinding it is largely symbolic, she argued.

The majority of the EPG expressed interest in moving forward with opening the economy, and ask they said constituents have been demanding.

The group was also buoyed by Dr. Doug Holt, director of the Hillsborough County Health Department, who said at the onset of Thursday’s meeting he supported the Governor’s reopening phase one plan.

“I believe we must move forward with reopen,” Holt said.

Other members of the group said rescinding the local stay-at-home order was an opportunity for the county to provide clarity to residents.

“I can tell you honestly, they’re completely confused when our county order stays in place,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandra Murman.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller, who chairs the EPG, referenced a county announcement earlier this week outlining a continuation of county service closures, which was misreported in some media reports to varying degrees.

Miller blamed the media for the confusion, though the after-hours news release the county sent out was so unclear, it required phone calls to multiple media outlets to clarify reported information that was taken directly from the county’s own announcement.

The EPG has been criticized in the past for conflicting orders. First contemplating a countywide curfew in lieu of a stay-home-order, only to turn around just days later and approve the stay-at-home order without a curfew, adding a curfew after the fact and then rescinding it again just three days after it went into effect.

The latest move puts Hillsborough County in lock-step with the state.

The EPG also approved Thursday, extending its local state of emergency for another week, which it must do every seven days. That extension has nothing to do with local restrictions but ensures the county has access to ongoing relief from the state and local government.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor

