Hillsborough County repeals curfew

Hillsborough County residents will no longer be under curfew, effective immediately.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Policy Group voted unanimously to rescind the order Thursday, just days after putting it in place.

Members of the group, who represent local governments, county government, the Hillsborough County School Board and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, received hundreds of emails from residents complaining about the curfew.

The group voted 5-3 Monday in favor of the curfew. Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman, Plant City Mayor Rick Lott and Temple Terrace City Council member Andy Ross voted no.

Hillsborough County Commissioners Les Miller and Sandra Murman, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister and School Board member Melissa Snively voted in favor of the curfew, shifting their views three days later to remove the short-lived curfew.

The curfew had been in effect seven days a week from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

While Miller voted to rescind the order, he expressed reservation in doing so and defended the policy flip.

“I’m trying to save lives in this county,” Miller said. “Our numbers have not been what we’ve seen in New York … and I think we should thank the Lord for that, but that does not mean it won’t happen.”

Overman reiterated her original objection to the curfew, arguing it was confusing to residents to have two orders in place. The county already had a safer-at-home order in place limiting gatherings to 10 people and requiring people to remain six feet apart in public. Both are CDC-recommend guidelines to prevent the virus’ spread.

Murman shifted her position after evaluating data and said she would be amenable to re-implementing it again in the future if data showed a need.

“I don’t think anything was done wrong, I just think that looking at the data will kind of reserve any motion like that for a later date if it is needed,” she said.

The group is expected to also discuss and approve an order requiring residents and visitors to wear face coverings in public. The meeting is ongoing.