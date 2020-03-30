Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis to let retired disaster personnel return to work for coronavirus response

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida adds more than 500 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths overnight

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Israeli hydroxychloroquine combatting coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Here's which Florida communities have lockdown or stay at home orders in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida coronavirus cases increase by 900+ in 24 hours

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Daniel Uhlfelder expands beach closure lawsuit into call for safer-at-home order

Coronavirus in Florida

Ron DeSantis to let retired disaster personnel return to work for coronavirus response

The state looks to increase manpower to fight the coronavirus.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis will sign an order allowing recently retired state law enforcement and health care personnel to return to work in an effort to increase manpower in the state’s coronavirus response.

Current law prohibits workers who returned in the last six months to return, but the Governor said there are concerns manpower could decline with the spread of the contagious novel virus.

“You could have somebody that gets exposed to the virus and they have to isolate, their contacts have to self-isolate,” he said. “That creates a potential manpower issue.”

“We need to have folks who are willing to come return to service,” he added.

DeSantis spoke Monday morning at a testing site located at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens alongside Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, Division of Emergency Management director Jared Moskowitz and mayors from nearby cities.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

The Governor is also issuing an executive order setting up a unified “safer at home” order spanning four South Florida counties as the state continues to combat the COVID-19 virus pandemic. That order will be modeled off Miami-Dade County’s version of a “safer at home” order and will be in effect until mid-May, according to DeSantis.

Florida Department of Health officials now report 5,473 coronavirus cases in the state after adding more than 500 people to the state’s tally overnight. At least 63 people have died from COVID-19 and 652 have been hospitalized.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Frankie M.

    March 30, 2020 at 11:43 am

    At least he’s not closing the beaches.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers.