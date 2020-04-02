Will Weatherford spearheads $1M fundraiser for Metropolitan Ministries for COVID-19 response

Former Florida House Speaker Will Weatherford and his wife Courtney are spearheading a massive fundraising campaign for Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa.

The non-profit social services agency is experiencing one of the most in-demand periods it has ever faced with massive numbers of individuals out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Metropolitan Ministries is trying to raise $1 million for funds to be used for food, rent and utility assistance for people in need.

The group had been scheduled to host its annual fundraising event, Bridge Builders, on Wednesday, but had to cancel due to social distancing guidelines associated with the pandemic.

Still, the group’s fundraising efforts are perhaps more important that ever, yet charitable contributions have been down 25%, according to Weatherford.

Despite a dip in funding, the organization is still distributing 3,000 meals a day in the Tampa Bay area and is emptying its warehouse of non-perishable food items to distribute to families. Lines for drive-through food distribution have backed up as much as three blocks in recent days as families struggle to get by in hard times.

In addition, the group has received more than 600 requests for financial assistance in the past week alone and they continue to shelter 140 families including more than 300 children at their campus.

Another 150 at-risk families continue to receive case management services.

So far, the agency has received “triple match” contributions from the Triad Foundation, Analgesic Healthcare and an anonymous donor who pledged $50,000 each to match individual contributions.

That means every contribution through April 12 will be matched in triplicate.

Weatherford, his wife and company, Weatherford Capital, are donating $35,000.

All donations will go to the organization’s COVID-19 Emergency Impact Fund and can me made at the group’s website.

Donors can also drop off non-perishable food donations and hygienic products at the Metropolitan Ministries main campus located at 2101 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.