Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Democratic legislators concerned about coronavirus impact on Hispanics

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Jared Moskowitz continues push for manufacturer to sell N95 masks directly to Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida confirms 27 deaths overnight from coronavirus

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Megachurches are exempt from safe-at-home order following Ron DeSantis' clarification

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Automated Vehicles used in Jacksonville to help with COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Shut the f*ck up,' 'Fat b*tch:' Zoom meeting featuring Florida lawmakers devolves into chaos, thanks to trolls.
José Javier Rodríguez is concerned over how the Hispanic community will weather the coronacrisis. Image via AP.

Coronavirus in Florida

Democratic legislators concerned about coronavirus impact on Hispanics

Hispanics are especially vulnerable.

on

Alternating between Spanish and English, a quartet of Democrats in the state Legislature on Thursday sounded alarms over how the coronavirus crisis affects the Hispanic community.

The big picture concerns include a higher than normal rate of health insurance and more vulnerability to layoffs and furloughs than the population at large.

“Latinos are especially impacted” by both the “public health emergency” and the “economic crisis,” Sen. Jose Javier Rodrigues said.

Access to health care has always been tough for the community, the Senator noted.

As well, systems meant to support small business and unemployed Floridians have failed.

“Republicans have not had the political will to make those systems function,” Rodrigues said, calling out the failed unemployment system for particular opprobrium.

“We’ve had a system designed to fail before the crisis that is now in full failure,” the Miami-Dade Democrat noted.

Rep. Amy Mercado, an Orange County Democrat, echoed the Senator’s concerns as holding “hard and fast” in her central Florida district.

Service workers, she noted, are especially vulnerable to the unemployment claims system, which can take hours and hours … for the lucky ones who can even complete applications.

Rep. Javier Fernandez, a Democrat from Miami-Dade, described his frustrations with the “failure to anticipate the economic impacts of the closures necessary to fight COVID-19.”

The Gov. Ron DeSantis administration, per Fernandez, has a responsibility to communicate more clearly about the unemployment crisis, which is “bringing more uncertainty” to Florida families

Rep. Cindy Polo, of Northwest Miami-Dade County, said Democrats were “just as fired up as when they left Tallahassee.”

“We find ourselves right now in an emergency. Many of us were having these discussions months ago,” Polo said.

She went on to describe Medicaid expansion and other bills being shelved, even as other bills are introduced, “shutting away those who are most vulnerable” from benefits.

“This moment will pass,” Polo said, despite “additional weeks of fear.”

“Once we get past that, we will find ourselves picking up the pieces,” Polo said, from “failed practices” instituted by “Republican leadership.”

Part of picking up the pieces includes an inevitable Special Session, where legislators will be forced to revise a $93 billion budget passed just weeks ago.

Teacher pay, affordable housing, and environmental funding were among the features. Despite the new pressures, Democrats do not want to see these long-neglected silos cut.

“People need affordable housing now more than ever,” said Mercado, ranking member of the Ways and Means Committee.

Mercado said that “corporate giveaways,” such as over $500 million in tax kickbacks approved for corporations as part of the tax package, would be better ground for cuts.

“There is no reason to touch teacher pay or the Sadowski Fund,” Rodrigues added, noting that a billion dollars could be recouped by closing tax loopholes that benefit “multinational companies” over Florida businesses.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis issues stay-at-home order for Florida.