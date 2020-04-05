Lost time: How coronavirus spread while supply orders lagged

The government’s stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment is nearly drained just as the numbers of people infected with the coronavirus and in need of critical care is surging. Back in January, the first alarms were sounding about the outbreak in China. In time, it would become a global pandemic. An Associated Press review has found that the Donald Trump administration squandered precious months before bolstering the federal stockpile of urgently needed medical supplies and equipment.

A timeline of events in the administration’s response to the outbreak:

DEC. 31 — Chinese health officials alert the world of a cluster of 27 pneumonia cases of unknown cause, in the first report from Wuhan.

JAN. 9 —The World Health Organization issues first public advisory about preliminary determination of novel coronavirus.

JAN. 10 — Former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert, who was ousted by President Donald in 2018, warns in a tweet: “We face a global health threat. … Coordinate!”

JAN. 18 — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar makes the first call to Trump about the virus.

JAN. 20 — First patient with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is confirmed in the U.S.

JAN. 22 — In televised interview, Trump says: “We have it totally under control. … It’s one person coming in from China. We have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

JAN. 28 — 3M CEO Mike Roman says the company will ramp up to “24/7” production of N95 respirator masks in response to the threat.

JAN. 31 — U.S. declares a public health emergency, suspends entry of foreign nationals who have been in China in the past 14 days. US residents and their family members are still allowed to enter.

FEB. 7 — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announces that the government had airlifted nearly 18 tons of donated respirator masks, surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies to China.

FEB. 15 — Trump, vacationing in Florida, plays golf at his Trump International club in West Palm Beach.

FEB. 23 — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports community spread of the virus in California, Oregon and Washington state.

FEB. 24 — White House sends Congress a $2.5 billion emergency request for coronavirus outbreak. Trump tweets: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”

FEB. 25 — The CDC warns that it expects COVID-19 to spread in the U.S. at the community level, and that the disruptions to daily life could be “severe.” The CDC also recommended that parents should discuss the possibility of school closures and that businesses should consider telecommuting options.