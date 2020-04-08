Connect with us

US Sugar donates vegetables across South Florida

Hawaii mayor to arrested Boynton man: ‘Covidiot’

With no theaters, film fans find ways to gather virtually

Split families make pacts, duel over custody amid virus

DBPR chief Halsey Beshears tries to lure UFC to Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers unveil new, yet familiar look for next season

US Sugar donates vegetables across South Florida

Enough green beans for 120,000 servings.

U.S. Sugar announced Wednesday that it’s supplying crateloads of locally grown green beans to employees, churches, health care providers, and food banks across South Florida.

The Clewiston-based company said it is donating nearly 1,000 crates in all, enough for 120,000 servings.

“We are neighbors helping neighbors and trying to share the bounty of our farms with local families when they need it most,” said Judy Sanchez, U.S. Sugar Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

“These communities, where we have lived and raised our families for generations, hold a special place in our hearts. Local families can have faith in knowing the people of U.S. Sugar will always be there for them.”

The list of recipients includes Florida Community Health Center, Hendry Regional Medical Center, St. Margaret Parish and First United Methodist Church, all in Clewiston.

Also receiving crates are Christ Central Church in LaBelle, Friendship Baptist Church in Harlem, The Glades Initiative in Belle Glade, Palm Beach County Food Bank in Lantana, Holy Cross Catholic Church in Indiantown and Community Cooperative in Ft. Myers.

All were effusive.

“We are grateful to U.S. Sugar for the 50+ bushels of green beans they donated.  They will be served to thousands of families over the Easter weekend and comes as a blessing during these trying times. US Sugar has been a strong partner through the years and we are very appreciative of their continued support of the Community Cooperative,” said Stefanie Edwards, the Chief Development & Operating Officer at Community Cooperative.

The donation spree is the latest effort announced by U.S. Sugar. Earlier this month, the company announced that its farms were still open for business, allowing essential employees to keep working and earning a paycheck during a time when many other industries have been forced to make massive job cuts.

The “essential” designation is due to the massive agricultural output at U.S. Sugar. In South Florida alone, farmers grow enough fresh produce to provide nearly 180 million Americans with food annually.

