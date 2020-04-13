Unemployment backlog clearing slowly, Governor says

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Monday that unemployment claims are starting to be paid out.

However, the Governor was less able to provide specifics about how many such claims have been paid out thus far.

“There have been some that have gone out,” DeSantis said.

“I don’t want to give you a number. I reviewed them this morning,” DeSantis said. “There have been some claims paid and they are escalating in terms of the claims.”

DeSantis added that some were “in the hopper right now” and “people are working hard … a lot of hands on deck at this point and that will really help us a lot.”

The positive messaging may or may not reassure Floridians, some of whom have been waiting weeks for payouts as claims remain unprocessed.

Speaking Friday in Jacksonville, DeSantis. likewise described his administration’s “all hands on deck” approach, including describing website improvements and paper applications as he did in Tallahassee the day before to the state press corps.

Two thousand state workers who had previously specialized in areas of government far removed from the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity will be tasked with data entry for applications coming in from across the state.

The Governor has yet to answer questions about extending the term of unemployment past 13 weeks, nor has he discussed increasing the payout, capped at $275 a week, despite calls from Democrats to do so.

And indications are that he won’t move in that direction.

Last week, the Governor would not address expanding the term to 26 weeks or beyond. And he seemed to believe that the federal $600 supplement was enough to augment Tallahassee’s miserly stipend.

“$900 a week,” DeSantis said, “can make a big difference.”

That federal money, via the $2.2 trillion stimulus CARES Act, is in the early stages of being released to unemployed Floridians.