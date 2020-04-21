Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

Corona Economics Headlines

Publicly traded firms get $300M in small-business loans

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Testing the only way to assuage 'frightened to the dickens' Floridians

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Mid-April in America is an unforgiving time, and now this

2020 Headlines

Ban Assault Weapons Now posts major haul despite March fundraising challenges

2020 Headlines

Pandemic shuts down fundraising for statewide initiatives
In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Brady learned Monday, April 20, 2020, that it will not get you anything when you are caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Headlines

Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of pandemic

Welcome to town, sir.

on

Six Super Bowl rings may get you special treatment in a lot of places but former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady learned Monday that it won’t get you anything when you’re caught working out in a park that is closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a news briefing Monday that the new Buccaneers quarterback was spotted working out by himself at a park downtown by staff patrol. The staffer went over to tell him he had to leave and she recognized the man to be the 42-year-old Brady.

“He’s been sighted,” Castor said.

The City of Tampa tweeted from its page Monday, “Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles — until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve.”

Brady recently moved his family into a furnished mansion he’s renting from former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter in Tampa.

The four-time Super Bowl MVP left the New England Patriots and signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Download here: Printable Florida unemployment application