Florida Insurance Commish: Business interruption insurance may not cover COVID-19 losses

Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner David Altmaier

Headlines

Florida Insurance Commish: Business interruption insurance may not cover COVID-19 losses

A pandemic loophole panics businesses.

on

Businesses may not get what they expected when they bought business interruption insurance to guard against shutdown.

That was the sobering message on Friday from Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) Commissioner David Altmaier to a subgroup of the Governor’s Re-Open Florida Task Force.

Altmaier told the Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services committee that many businesses relying on business interruption policies will be disappointed.

The policies insurance owners bought in case of disaster, he said, doesn’t handle the current COVID-19 crisis.

“All business interruption policies are written differently,” but most do not address a “pandemic such as COVID-19.”

“Policymakers around the world grapple with this issue,” he added, which is an “issue not only in Florida but nationwide.”

“A lot of stakeholders have rejected retroactive coverage,” he noted. “They did not intend for that to be covered and did not provide dollars for that.”

Around the country, litigation abounds, and OIR is “closely monitoring” it, amidst the usual challenges.

“In the short term, we’re actively planning for the 2020 insurance system … encouraging insurers to find new ways to do business,” Altmaier said.

OIR is looking for other “emergent risks” for the insurance sector, with an eye toward the “impact of litigation related to COVID-19.”

“That is something that will always impact the insurance industry,” he added, joining the call to push for liability exemptions.

Beyond these issues, he spotlighted steps dating back to Mar. 6 to try to remove barriers to testing for COVID-19, which drove insurers to waive cost-sharing for testing, with more than half paying co-pays for treatment through at least June.

Altmaier also noted moves for emergency filling of refills, pushes for insurance companies to address continuity of business plans during this period, and attempts to provide guidance for treatment of policy holders.

Included in the conversation were pleas for payment flexibility so that cancellations and non-renewals are curbed.

A.G. Gancarski

1 Comment

1 Comment

  Get Real

    April 24, 2020 at 11:50 am

    Y’all crazy if you think insurance gonna pay for this. No insurance company would agree to cover every business closing from a pandemic.

