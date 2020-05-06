Jose Oliva blasts ‘widespread destruction’ caused by COVID-19 shutdowns

Gov. Ron DeSantis has committed to a phased reopening of the state, but the Speaker of the House demands quicker action, in a continued tweet onslaught railing government overreach.

Rep. Jose Oliva, a Miami Lakes Republican, tweeted Wednesday that “we are past the limit of acceptable government intervention in a free society.”

“We measure Covid cases but who is measuring the wide spread destruction of people’s personal and financial lives? We must understand this response will not be available to leaders next year. What then?”

Worth noting are the myriad ways government does measure economic impacts including job and earnings reports as well as unemployment claims tracking.

The latest blast from Oliva is well-timed, just before the Governor and other leaders plan another COVID-19 press conference, this one at the Miami Dolphins’ stadium.

Speaker Oliva, more so than any other state leader, has rallied against overly intrusive government in the coronavirus sphere for a number of weeks now.

A daily email from the Speaker’s Office often has included links to published pieces that have excoriated governmental responses to coronavirus.

In late April, he included an editorial from the conservative religious journal First Things.

“Our entire ruling class, which united behind catastrophism and the untested methods of mass shutdown, is implicated in the unfolding fiasco,” the editorial contended.

“We’ve been stampeded into a regime of social control that is unprecedented in our history. Our economy has been shattered. Ordinary people have been terrorized by death-infused propaganda designed to motivate obedience to the limits on free movement. We have been reduced to life as medical subjects in our condition of self-quarantine.”

The Speaker included a link to a Washington Times piece with similar sentiments in Wednesday’s missive.

“What is not seen are all the lives lost to the restrictions being placed on the people — the careers destroyed, the damage from students not being in school, the damage to people who have spent decades building businesses that are now being destroyed by government mandate, the psychological damage from people being cooped up and unable to have normal human interactions with friends, family, business colleagues or even dating, etc. What price do we put on the loss of freedom?”

The Speaker, in comments to media during Session and before the coronavirus restrictions that happened just after Sine Die, often expressed concern over outsized governmental response.

He clearly has not seen anything in the last two months to change his mind.