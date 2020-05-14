Tattoo artists’ plea to Gov. DeSantis: Let us work!

Earlier this month, Georgia permitted its tattoo artists to get back to work. On the Florida side of the border, however, the ink shops are running dry.

With the Sunshine State preparing to enter Phase Two of reopening, some personal services, such as barber shops and beauty salons, are already back online.

However, tattoo shops are not. And that concerns many practitioners of the art, including Citrus County’s Elisha Belden.

“Many tattoo studios are on the border of not being able to reopen as this closure continues to extend for our industry,” Belden said.

Belden, who is spearheading outreach efforts of the Florida Tattoo Artists, said if there isn’t action soon from Gov. Ron DeSantis, there may be a protest at one of his press events around the state.

“I’m trying to avoid a protest happening,” Belden said, “but if the Governor doesn’t get us some clear answers soon, I’m afraid I may not be able to prevent it from happening.”

Some shops, Belden said, are open already, “battling against local law enforcement as a sort of protest.”

However, unlike some protests that are symbolic in nature, for tattoo artists this is a serious matter.

After DeSantis said salons, barbershops, and nail salons could open, Belden called his office. Her plea went unheard.

“There are three cycles of ‘please hold, your call is important to us’ before it automatically sends you to voice mail and no longer allows you to hold for a representative. I have now left five voicemails in the last week. Nobody has attempted to return my calls,” Belden said.

Belden noted the sanitation processes in tattoo parlors far exceed those in hair and nail salons, further frustrating her quest for clarity.

“Without response or communication from the Governor, our industry does not know when we will be allowed to reopen. We are flying blind with no help from our leadership. Even our Florida Department of Health hasn’t been able to provide us with any information, as they have been left in the dark as well,” Belden argued.

Belden had hoped for a summit with tattoo shop owners, similar to what DeSantis held with the hair and nail sectors, but her hope clearly has waned as the weeks without cash flow turn into months.

News 4 Jax reported tattoo parlors generate upwards of $2.6 million in licenses and fees every year. However, as the state squeezes the industry, that’s another revenue number that may have to be adjusted downward next time the Legislature convenes.