Connect with us

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Gov. DeSantis: Florida ready for Phase Two reopening

Corona Economics Headlines

Ron DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 2

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

50 deaths, 808 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida Thursday

Headlines Tampa Bay

Historic St. Pete Kress building owner accused of exposing himself to a minor, taping her naked

Headlines Re-Open Florida

South Florida COVID-19 hotspots to begin phased reopening Monday

Headlines South Florida

Collier County wildfires merge, creating 4,000 acre blaze
Ron DeSantis teased a new phase for Florida's re-opening.

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis: Florida ready for Phase Two reopening

Bars and gyms may open soon.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis is readying most of the state to enter Phase Two reopening, and it appears Jacksonville could host Friday’s official announcement.

The Governor, addressing reporters in Doral Thursday, said that a “good announcement” was coming Friday that would apply to most of the state.

The announcement came just hours after Tampa Bay Times reporter Lawrence Mower tweeted a Florida Chamber email saying to expect a May 18 entrance into Phase Two. The Governor disclaimed any advance announcement in response to reporters’ questions, claiming to “march to the beat of [his] own drummer.”

In Phase Two, people from vulnerable populations would still be asked to self-isolate, groups of up to 50 would be permitted, albeit with social distancing still in play. Phase Two would also allow increased restaurant capacity, as well as the reopening of gyms, schools, and bars with social distancing and diminished occupancy.

The Governor stressed these are modest changes.

“Phase Two really isn’t that different from what Florida’s done already …  basically about opening up bars and some of those things.”

The Governor expressed enthusiasm for gyms reopening.

“Sanitation” is one key, as well as gym users being ‘in shape,’ the Governor said, citing the importance of “access to gyms” and “exercise.”

DeSantis lauded his decision not to crack down on golfing during the coronavirus-driven economic shutdowns of the last two months.

“Outdoors is our friend,” the Governor said. “The Villages had a record amount of tee sheets and zero people from the Villages are in that UF hospital right now.”

“Daycares,” DeSantis noted, have been “open the whole time.”

Though South Florida may still be on a slower path, the Governor notes that Florida is a “diverse state,” and he won’t “sit here rolling back the entire state if there’s an outbreak in Hialeah.”

“Outside prisons and nursing homes,” the Governor noted, there are “very few cases.”

“There are millions and millions of Floridians who may never know anyone who’s been affected by coronavirus, but they’ve sure been affected by these mitigation efforts,” DeSantis said, citing students missing out on their high school graduations as examples.

A Jacksonville announcement would be fitting, as the Governor has cobranded with the city throughout the crisis, which has seen DeSantis and Mayor Lenny Curry message in tandem.

Earlier this week, Curry described a “restless” Jacksonville ready to move to Phase Two.

He also asserted that DeSantis is “as anxious as anyone to get these things open,” Curry said, referring to shuttered businesses.

One issue of particular interest in Northeast Florida is the vacation rental industry, shuttered since March.

Curry’s team expected movement on that weeks ago, and it didn’t happen. Could Friday in Jacksonville bring change, however?

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis to extend eviction and foreclosure moratorium through May.