South Florida COVID-19 testing sites to close through weekend due to storm

The Atlantic is sending us a reminder that hurricane season is getting closer. Image via NOAA.

The system could develop into the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

A tropical system developing off Florida’s east coast will cause more than a dozen South Florida COVID-19 testing sites to shut down over the weekend.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center predicts there is an 80% chance the system develops into the first named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

Regardless of whether the system reaches named-storm status, the Southeast corner of the state is expected to face rain and high winds, prompting the Division of Emergency Management (DEM) to close testing sites through Sunday night.

For Miami-Dade county, drive-thru testing sites will be closed at Amelia Earhart Park, Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Stadium and the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Drive-thru sites at C.B. Smith Park and the Broward War Memorial will also be closed. Palm Beach’s FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches and South County Civic Center in Delray Beach will also be shut down.

Brevard and Volusia counties will be affected as well with testing at Brevard Eastern Florida State College — Palm Bay Campus and Volusia University High School scheduled to close.

Four walk-in sites will also close including Mitchell Moore Park and the Urban League in Broward County, the Holy Family Catholic Church in Miami-Dade County and Lakeside Hospital in Palm Beach County.

“These sites will be closed on Friday to allow staff to safely breakdown equipment, and will remain closed through Sunday to allow staff to set up the sites after the conditions have passed,” the DEM announced.

“Testing will resume for normal hours on Monday.”

The agency is concerned about potential wind gusts of up to 40 mph, as well as lightning and heavy rain. Storm conditions could begin late Friday night and continue into Sunday morning.

Testing at other sites throughout the state are expected to operate as normal through Saturday and Sunday.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

