854 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths arrive with Full Phase One

State health officials counted 854 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the total of confirmed cases to 46,442 as the state takes the next step in reopening.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed an additional 24 fatalities with the novel coronavirus, all Florida residents, raising the combined death toll of residents and non-residents who died in the state to 2,073. Another 74 residents and one non-resident in hospitals tested positive, raising the count of people sent to hospitals with the disease to 8,553.

On Monday, gyms were allowed to reopen and restaurants, retail, museums and libraries could raise their in-house capacity to 50%, up from 25% during the initial Phase One Gov. Ron DeSantis has since called a “Phase Point Five.”

Miami-Dade and Broward counties, the state’s two hardest-hit counties, also opened up Monday. Palm Beach County opened up the previous Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 206 people in Miami-Dade County tested positive, raising the overall COVID-19 caseload there to 15,864 people. Five people died since Sunday’s report, raising the county’s death toll to 575.

Broward County registered 79 new cases, raising its total to 6,322, and two people died, lifting the death toll there to 303. Palm Beach County now has 4,658 cases after DOH showed 134 new cases along with still 286 total fatalities.

Collier County became the ninth county to cross 1,000 COVID-19 cases, up 58 to 1,006. The other counties to cross that threshold are Orange with 1,679, Hillsborough with 1,653, Lee with 1,481, Duval with 1,300 and Pinellas with 1,051.