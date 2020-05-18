Consumer Alert: Some nursing homes are stealing stimulus payments from residents

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning consumers about stimulus payment theft occurring in some assisted living facilities.

“This is disgraceful and completely unacceptable,” Moody said Monday. “As we have seen throughout this crisis, residents in these facilities are at a higher risk of suffering and dying from COVID-19 — they should not have to carry the additional burden of worrying about their stimulus money being taken by those entrusted with their care.”

Moreover, Moody cited a report by the Federal Trade Commission that warns some facility operators are also swiping the stimulus payments from elderly residents on Medicaid.

Moody said that facilities are justifying the seizure by claiming the facility is entitled to the federal benefit, not the individual.

“CARES Act payments are classified as a tax credit, not a federal benefit, and are allocated to individuals not the facilities entrusted to care for them,” Moody countered in a statement.

Moody urged diligence among loved ones of those living in nursing homes.

“Please check on your loved ones living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities,” Moody said. “Ask if their stimulus payments have been received. If they haven’t, ask the facility’s management if they are holding the benefits. If they are, contact my office immediately.”

The Florida Attorney General’s Office can be reached at 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or online.

“The federal government allocated these funds to individuals during these unprecedented times,” Moody added. “If these stimulus funds were meant for facility operators, they would have been earmarked as such.”