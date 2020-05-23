Vacation rentals in 38 Florida counties now cleared to reopen

A dozen more counties are open for vacation rentals, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

After approving 26 counties earlier this week to reopen their vacation rentals, the state followed those approvals with 12 more Friday. The new list includes Brevard, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jackson, Lake, Marion, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Putnam, St. Lucie and Volusia counties.

Those plans, going into effect immediately, will reverse Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ statewide ban in late March. Last week, the Governor announced individual counties could submit their plans to reopen short-term vacation rentals through the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) for approval.

The latest approved plans raise the total number of cleared counties to 38, more than half the state.

On Thursday, DBPR approved 10 counties and on Wednesday, the department approved eight counties across the state. The first round of approvals came Tuesday, when it cleared eight coastal Panhandle counties from Escambia to Wakulla.

DeSantis has made clear that the plans should not allow guests from COVID-19 hot spot regions to rent.

“If you tell me you’re going to rent them out to people from New York City, I’m probably not going to approve that, OK?” DeSantis said. “If you’re saying that, you know, you’re going to rent it out to people in other parts of Florida or something that would be manageable or if there’re ways in there that clearly you have an eye to safety, then I’m fine.”

All counties’ plans will discourage renting to travelers from hot spot regions identified by the Governor, namely New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana. Some counties go further, banning guests from states with 700 cases per 100,000 residents, adding Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C. to their restrictions.

Signed amid concerns about spring breakers, the original executive order noted that vacation rentals are attractive destinations for out-of-state visitors, then the driving source of COVID-19 infections. During his Friday press conference, DeSantis elaborated on why he let hotels stay open for business.

“Part of the thing is I have National Guard — I’ve got all these National Guard I’ve got to put up,” DeSantis said. “I’ve got other people I’ve got to put up, so we needed to have an ability to have hotels, so it’s a little bit different situation.”

The vacation rental ban includes a carveout for those performing military or government duties and emergency, health or infrastructure responses. Additionally, those on business trips or staying more than 30 days may rent.

DeSantis’ Re-Open Florida Task Force, which included representatives from the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Walt Disney World Resort and the Fontainebleau luxury hotel in Miami Beach, last month recommended including restrictions on vacation rentals for most of the state’s reopening process. The panel did not include voices from the vacation rental industry.

The task force recommended that hosts only be allowed to rent to Florida residents and be banned from accepting reservations from international travelers or from visitors who live in cities that are known hot spots for COVID-19. The panel did not recommend restrictions for hotels, motels, resorts and time-share developments.