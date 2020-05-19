Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida has cases of child illness tied to COVID-19

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

56 deaths, 502 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in Florida

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Reopening has begun. Which Florida communities still have lockdown orders in place?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Poll: Floridians overwhelmingly support doctors, nurses and first responders

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Suspension of prison visits extended through June 7

Coronavirus in Florida

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals

Other counties are pending approval.

on

The state has approved plans for Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf and Franklin counties to reopen their vacation rental industries.

In late March, Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down short-term vacation rentals statewide to new reservations and banned advertising. On Friday, he outlined a pathway for individual counties to submit plans to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), many of which did so at the end of the week.

Each of the counties had hoped to be open for business by Monday, but the state handed down the clearance Tuesday.

State lawmakers and counties across the Panhandle have in recent weeks asked the Governor to lift the ban, at least for the region, which is one of the least COVID-19-afflicted in the state. Friday’s announcement prompted counties in Northwest Florida and beyond to submit their plans in the hope of reopening Monday.

“If you tell me you’re going to rent them out to people from New York City, I’m probably not going to approve that, OK?” DeSantis said in Jacksonville. “If you’re saying that, you know, you’re going to rent it out to people in other parts of Florida or something that would be manageable or if there’re ways in there that clearly you have an eye to safety, then I’m fine.”

All counties’ plans will discourage renting to travelers from hot spot regions identified by the Governor, namely New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana. Escambia, Santa Rosa and Bay counties’ plans go further, banning guests from states with 700 cases per 100,000 residents, adding Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C.

The Panhandle’s economy relies significantly on tourism. In the absence of large hotels, vacation rentals drive the majority of tourism lodging, but they have been vacant for nearly two months.

A list of DBPR’s website shows the seven plans as approved.

Duval and Nassau counties, also in a lightly-impacted part of the state, submitted their proposals Tuesday to lift the ban.

Signed amid concerns about spring breakers, the original executive order noted that vacation rentals are attractive destinations for out-of-state visitors, then the driving source of COVID-19 infections. During his Friday press conference, DeSantis elaborated on why he let hotels stay open for business.

Conversa_728x90

“Part of the thing is I have National Guard — I’ve got all these National Guard I’ve got to put up,” DeSantis said. “I’ve got other people I’ve got to put up, so we needed to have an ability to have hotels, so it’s a little bit different situation.”

The vacation rental ban includes a carveout for those performing military or government duties and emergency, health or infrastructure responses. Additionally, those on business trips or staying more than 30 days may rent.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Poll: Floridians will keep wearing masks, hold off on dining out