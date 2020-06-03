Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Poll: Joe Biden leads nationwide, but swing states are another story

2020 Headlines

Iowa voters oust Steve King, shunned for insensitive remarks

2020 Headlines

Charlie Crist taps former Pete Buttigieg state director for campaign manager

2020

Cindy Banyai wants Robert E. Lee statue taken down in Lee County

2020

Donna Deegan wants feds to buy body cameras for cops 'right now'

2020 Headlines

State moves ahead after felons voting decision

2020

Poll: Joe Biden leads nationwide, but swing states are another story

Trump outperforms national numbers in battleground states most likely to tip the election.

on

A new survey from CNBC and Change Research shows Joe Biden and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in six presidential battleground states — including in Florida.

Florida results show Biden earning 48% of the vote and Trump 45%. The survey was conducted from Friday, May 29 to Sunday, May 31 as protests against the killing of George Floyd began to expand nationwide.

That means the poll leaves out much of the impact from respective responses from both Biden and Trump.

The survey does, however, show the President’s strength in the battleground states most likely to decide the election when compared to Trump’s standing overall.

Results from CNBC and Change Research show Biden leading Trump nationwide by a comfortable 48%-41% margin.

Yet in the six battleground states specifically surveyed in the poll — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden’s Florida lead is his largest, at 3 points.

In four of the remaining five states, the candidates are within 2 percentage points of one another, including a 45%-45% tie in Wisconsin. In Pennsylvania, Trump leads by 4 points, according to the poll.

That puts Trump’s net margin in those six states at between 4 and 11 points better than his national numbers.

Trump’s competitiveness in those high-profile contests shows the folly in focusing on national results leading up to November. Trump lost the popular vote in 2016. He won the presidency, however, thanks to narrow wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

The President could threaten a repeat in 2020, according to these newest results.

The poll also found Trump with a -12 approval rating nationwide. In Florida, that number sits at -7 points.

Floridians are also fairly split on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus. A plurality, 42%, say the state is reopening too quickly. Just 23% say Florida is not reopening quickly enough, while 35% say it’s happening at the right pace.

The outbreak is likely to remain on voters’ minds come November, and recent instability due to those nationwide protests could also play a role.

The survey’s battleground portion sampled 3,958 likely voters across Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and has a margin of error of 1.56 percentage points.

The nationwide section sampled 1,457 likely voters and holds a margin of error of 2.57 points.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.