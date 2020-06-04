Connect with us

Major League Soccer comes closer to playing Orlando tournament

The league would join the NBA at the Disney Wide World of Sports.

Major League Soccer may be the next sport to join the NBA in Orlando after the league and players’ union struck  a six-year labor deal late Wednesday that would permit a soccer tournament in Orlando.

The development comes after MLS announced in May they are considering the possibility of resuming their season at the Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex. The MLS season was suspended early in its season amid COVID-19 concerns.

In February, the MLS and the Major League Soccer Players Association reached a five-year labor agreement, but the deal was not finalized before the season came to an abrupt stop on March 12.

On Wednesday, DeSantis entertained the idea of  Major League Soccer when asked by reporters in Orlando the status of the Governor’s talks with the NBA.

“We’ve told baseball Florida wants to be a a part. I don’t know how you’re going to do it but we would love to be a part of the solution to be able to get that sport going again,” DeSantis added. “Obviously we’d love to see Major League Soccer as well. Orlando really can be the epicenter of the come back of professional sports.”

Details of the Orlando tournament have yet to be finalized. The league’s 26 teams and limited staff would be based in the Orlando area and matches played without fans at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the tournament would last no longer than 35 days but he did not reveal additional details. Earlier indications were that the tournament would last some two months.

“I think the biggest issue for me personally is leaving our families during this time, for that long. And with the amount of time shortened it became more feasible. I can’t say that it’s certainly something that I’m happy about, leaving my wife, but I know we have a job to do and I’m certainly happy to be back playing soccer,” Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark said.

___

Material from The Associated Press was used in this post.

Written By

Jason Delgado

