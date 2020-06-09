Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Man charged with having Molotov cocktail at Jacksonville protest

America in Crisis Headlines

Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Donald Trump attacks

Headlines Influence

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round

Headlines Influence

Future amount of ‘LIP’ money unclear

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.9.20

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork
An estimated 8,000 people jammed during protests Saturday outside the Duval County Courthouse on Adams Street in Jacksonville. Photo via Drew Dixon

Headlines

Man charged with having Molotov cocktail at Jacksonville protest

Ivan Jacob Zecher charged with possessing firearm as a convicted felon.

on

A Florida man is facing federal weapons charges after police reported finding a Molotov cocktail in his backpack during a protest against police brutality.

Ivan Jacob Zecher, 27, was charged Friday with possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a criminal complaint. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each count.

During a May 31 protest in downtown Jacksonville that was related to the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd, Zecher was part of a group of protesters blocking traffic and throwing objects at police officers and cars, the complaint said. Officers arrested Zecher after he refused orders to disperse, police said.

An officer noticed liquid leaking from Zecher’s backpack, and a search of the bag revealed a liquor bottle filled with gasoline, along with a lighter and a hatchet, the complaint said. Officers said Zecher told them that he was holding the bottle for an associate and knew it contained gasoline.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined that the bottle constituted a “Molotov cocktail,” which is an incendiary bomb and destructive device. It’s considered a firearm under federal law. As a previously convicted felon, prosecutors said Zecher is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was convicted in 2014 of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Zecher’s attorney, Marcus Barnett, said he’s representing several people who were arrested while exercising their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly during recent Jacksonville protests. Barnett said he was still working to gather all the details in Zecher’s case and wants to make sure he was detained and searched legally.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.