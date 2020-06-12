Survey shows fathers can expect more love, better gifts this Father’s Day

Fathers can get their hopes up ahead of Father’s Day this year as a survey by the National Retail Federation is forecasting consumers are planning to spend more this year than last on a gift for dad.

According to the survey, 77% of consumers said Father’s Day was particularly important this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, consumers plan to spend an average of $149 on a gift for dad, a $10 increase from the last year.

“Due to the pandemic, lifestyles have changed drastically and many of the everyday activities we take for granted were placed on pause,” said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “It’s no surprise that Floridians are eager to find a unique gift that stands out to show dad their appreciation during this season. Florida retailers are dedicated to helping customers find a gift that matters and creates that special memory this Father’s Day.”

While fathers stand a 60% chance of getting a greeting card, other popular gift categories included clothing, gift cards and a special outing. Other popular categories include home and gardening supplies, electronics and sporting goods.

Consumers also signaled 41% are searching for unique gifts and 36% are looking for a gift that creates a special memory.

According to the survey, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a consideration for more than half of families as 58% of consumers plan to celebrate their fathers virtually this year.

The Florida Retail Federation said retailers have taken great strides to provide consumers a clean and comfortable shopping environment. Many retailers are offering alternative methods such as enhanced online shopping, curbside pickup and delivery services.

Under Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ phased reopening plan, many Florida retails stores returned to full occupancy except for those in Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Father’s Day is next week on Sunday, June 21.