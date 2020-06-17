Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Jimmy Patronis meets with firefighting leaders about statewide COVID-19 response

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis denies COVID resurgence, but state data shows otherwise

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'We're not rolling back': Ron DeSantis defends reopening amid rising COVID cases

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Nikki Fried warns open businesses may be unsafe, maintains her reopened office is safe for public use

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida crosses 80K COVID-19 cases following 2,783 new confirmations

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Despite COVID-19 spike, Rick Scott says Floridians ready to reopen the state
CFO is cracking down on China.

Coronavirus in Florida

Jimmy Patronis meets with firefighting leaders about statewide COVID-19 response

Roughly 380 firefighters have been sidelined by COVID-19 statewide.

on

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis met with the executive boards of the Florida Fire Chiefs Association and the Florida Professional Firefighters on Wednesday to receive a statewide update on the COVID-19 response efforts, particularly as they relate to a professional industry particularly vulnerable to the threat.

“Today, I heard from firefighters from across the state on their ongoing response and recovery efforts related to COVID-19,” Patronis said. “My office continues working with fire chiefs to capture and monitor vital data on the impacts of the virus to their workforce, as the threat of exposure can take fire personnel off-line for extended periods of time.”

As of the latest update, the state reported 2,472 new cases Tuesday, raising the total number of cases to 82,719.

Additionally, Florida recorded ten more deaths. The total death toll is now 3,110 deaths including 3,018 Floridians.

“With nearly 380 firefighters statewide taken off the frontlines due to the threat of COVID-19, this data is crucial to our fire departments who work to support each other and protect our communities,” Patronis said. “I cannot thank these brave men and women enough for their tireless efforts to keep us safe as we work together to safely reopen our state.”

Despite the uptick in COVID-19 cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday the state is not “rolling back” its effort to reopen.

“We’re not shutting down. We’re going to go forward,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to continue to protect the most vulnerable. We’re going to urge, continue to advise particularly our elderly population, to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds.”

DeSantis argued the uptick is attributable to increased testing, a claim positive test rates contradict.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Sonja Fitch

    June 17, 2020 at 5:08 pm

    If you ever doubted that duffus Desantis is a follower of the goptrump cult leader he just ignores the facts! May god have mercy on his soul for the lost lives and debilitating health of Floridians

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.