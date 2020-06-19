Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Donald Trump says he's heard 'interesting' things about Roswell

APolitical Headlines

UF ends ‘gator bait’ cheer, cites racism

APolitical Headlines

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints five judges statewide

APolitical

Duke Energy announces more help for customers as pandemic continues

APolitical Headlines

Florida retail hemp shows high traces of lead contamination

APolitical Headlines

As Florida test numbers rise, the NBA prepares for Disney

APolitical

Donald Trump says he’s heard ‘interesting’ things about Roswell

Said he’s also considering a pardon for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

on

President Donald Trump says he’s heard some interesting things about Roswell, but he’s not sharing even with his eldest child.

Trump made the comments Thursday in a Father’s Day-themed interview with his son Don Trump Jr., hosted by the president’s reelection campaign. Don Jr. wound down his interview by jokingly asking his Dad/President if he would ever divulge more information about Roswell, the New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably most famous UFO event — “and let us know what’s really going on.”

Trump responded, “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.”

In 1947, a rancher discovered unidentifiable debris in his sheep pasture outside Roswell. Air Force officials said it was a crashed weather balloon, but skeptics questioned whether it was in fact at extraterrestrial flying saucer. Decades later the U.S. military acknowledged the debris was related to a top-secret atomic project. Still, the UFO theory has flourished.

The president in the past has spoken skeptically about the possibility that there is something out there. Last year Trump said he received short briefing on UFO sighting, but also offered: “People are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.”

After his father offered that he heard some “interesting” things about Roswell, Trump Jr. asked the president might declassify that information someday.

“Well, I’ll have to think about that one,” the president responded.

Trump also divulged that he watched “a couple” of episodes of Netflix’s “Tiger King.” Joseph Maldonado-Passage, known as Joe Exotic, the star of the popular docuseries, is serving a 22-year prison sentence after he was convicted for hiring a hit man to murder a rival, the animal-rights activist.

Trump said during a April press briefing he was unfamiliar with the “Tiger King” when asked about Don Jr. jokingly saying on a radio show that he was lobbying the president for a pardon for Maldonado-Passage.

The president on Thursday did not say when he was considering a pardon but sounded intrigued by Maldonado-Passage.

“That’s a whole strange deal going on,” Trump said. “I’ll tell you that’s a strange guy and a lot of strange people surrounding him.”

____

Republished with permission from The Associated Press

In this article:
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

St. Pete to require all employees to wear masks beginning Friday