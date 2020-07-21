Connect with us

Matt Gaetz calls for Liz Cheney’s resignation as GOP Conference Chair

Freedom Caucus members confronted Cheney in a Washington meeting.

Rep. Matt Gaetz was among the more prominent Congressmen asking for Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney to resign her position.

“Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against @realDonaldTrump and his agenda” the Panhandle Republican tweeted. “House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed.”

He later released a podcast episode recorded shortly after a meeting where he said “I do not believe Liz Cheney is the right person to lead this Republican conference into the upcoming election.”

The prominent Congressman was among a number of House members who confronted Cheney during a meeting Tuesday, CNN reports. Freedom Caucus members led the charge in questioning Cheney’s loyalty to the President.

Gaetz specifically called Cheney out for supporting a primary challenge to Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie.

On the podcast, Gaetz sided with Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Jim Jordan, who said Cheney had undermined President Donald Trump on a number of issues from troops in Afghanistan to the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaetz said he doesn’t believe all Republican members of Congress need to hold identical philosophies. But he believes Cheney isn’t fulfilling her responsibilities in the leadership post she holds.

“Liz Cheney doesn’t seem to view her role in the Republican Conference as serving Republican members,” Gaetz said. “She seems to think that we are there to serve her. That’s not what we need going into the election.”

He labeled the Conference leader as “out of step” with most Republicans today.

“I hope that Liz reacts differently over the next few hours and days than she did in the Republican conference meeting,” he said.

Cheney confronted Gaetz in the meeting, he said, about appearing in a documentary critical of Republicans in Washington.

“I do not see how Republicans could contemplate taking back a majority in the Congress if we do not have leadership that will stand with our President and that will stand with our members and that will stop just shilling for the establishment and the lobbyists and the special interests. Liz Cheney should be better, and our conference would be better if she were no longer the chair of it.”

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

