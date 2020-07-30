Connect with us

Headlines Tallahassee

FSU drops deal with builder after blackface photos surface

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Rick Scott says better state-level messaging needed in fight against COVID-19

Headlines Tampa Bay

A rocky plateau: Hillsborough, Pinellas on second day of increasing COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus Headlines

Herman Cain dies after COVID-19 battle

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Another record-breaking day: 253 Floridians reported dead with COVID-19

Headlines Presidential

Delay the election? Gov. DeSantis 'didn't see the tweet' from President Donald Trump

Headlines

FSU drops deal with builder after blackface photos surface

Sam Childers, co-owner of Childers Construction Co., was photographed wearing blackface at a 2015 party.

on

Florida State University (FSU) has canceled a continuing service agreement with one of the school’s biggest construction contractors after photos surfaced of one of the company’s co-owners in blackface.

FSU president John Trasher canceled the agreement with Childers Construction Co. after photos surfaced of Sam Childers wearing blackface during a 2015 engagement party that fell on Halloween. Childers, who is white, is the company’s co-owner and vice president.

“Florida State University has high standards and expectations on matters related to civility and respect,” Thrasher wrote to Childers in a June letter obtained by The Tallahassee Democrat through a public records request. “As president, I expect respectful conduct from both our campus family and from partners who do business with the university.”

Childers apologized to Thrasher and the school’s board in a June letter. He denied any racist intent and said he had dressed up as Bob Marley since he was a musical hero.

“In no way did I intend to defame anyone of color,” Childers said. “From the bottom of my heart, I can attest that this was not the product of ill intentions or prejudicial feelings.”

The company was the construction manager for the new Champions Club and elevator towers at Doak Campbell Stadium and completed renovations, painting and enhancements to the stadium, a project worth $97 million, the newspaper reported.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Anthony Sabatini faces ethics complaint in connection to mask lawsuits