Tea Party Express gets on the Byron Donalds train

New poll shows incumbent Ross Spano in danger of being upset

Tea Party Express gets on the Byron Donalds train

Donalds joined the Tea Party movement in 2010.

The Tea Party Express just hopped on the Byron Donalds train.

The conservative group endorsed the Naples Republican days out from a hotly contested Republican primary in Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

“Byron Donalds is precisely the successful businessman and Tea Party leader we need in Washington fighting to drain the swamp and helping President [Donald] Trump advance his conservative agenda,” said Tea Party Express Co-Founder Sal Russo.

Billed as the largest Tea Party PAC, organizers stressed a long history with Donalds.

“We first met Byron when he spoke at our rally in 2014, and we were impressed by his commitment to Tea Party principles. He will be an effective and principled Congressman for Southwest Florida,” Russo said.

Donalds later won election to the Florida Legislature in 2016 and was reelected in 2018. He decided this year to forgo a third term and run for the open Congressional seat.

Long tied to the conservative movement, many Florida leaders within the Tea Party Express network praised Donalds.

“I’ve gotten to know Byron through the Tea Party movement, which he joined in 2010, and through interaction at local Republican clubs,” said Tea Party activist Michael Thompson. ”As a leader in East Lee County Republican circles, I’ve had an opportunity to track Rep. Donalds’ voting record in the Florida Legislature and have no doubts that he is the proven conservative in this race. He was willing to take on leadership and stand for our Second Amendment Rights when it mattered most.”

That’s a reference to Donalds’ vote against the Parkland bill, something he’s used to set himself apart from Dane Eagle, the other state lawmaker in the race.

Republicans also took shots at liberal House members like New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in their endorsement.

“He’s a dynamic speaker and a tough debater,” said Tea Party supporter Andrew Sund. “He will have AOC and ‘the squad’ on their heels if they are foolish enough to even think about coming after him in debate. Byron is what the party needs right now.”

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

