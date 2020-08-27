Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Jaguars create executive position to push for social justice

Coronavirus Headlines

Does a face mask protect me, or just the people around me?

Headlines

Jaguars create executive position to push for social justice

T-Neisha Tate named vice president of social responsibility and impact

on

he Jacksonville Jaguars have created an executive position to lead the organization’s social responsibility mission.

The small-market franchise on Wednesday named T-Neisha Tate its vice president of social responsibility and impact. She is responsible for directing the team’s desire to emphasize respect and to inspire and unify players, staff and fans to make a positive, meaningful impact on the community.

Team president Mark Lamping says the Jaguars “have placed strong emphasis on social responsibility and racial equality, and the creation of this position is taking that commitment to an entirely new and appropriate level.”

Jacksonville has the NFL’s only minority owner, Shad Khan.

Tate grew up in Jacksonville and has worked for the team for more than eight years. She had been the director of programs for the Jaguars Foundation.

Tate says she’s “humbled by the commitment the Jaguars organization has made to essential issues such as social justice and equity. I am honored to be leading the charge to better my community by leveraging the power of football.”

She adds that her goal “is to be a role model for every Black and brown girl and woman whose possibilities and potential have yet to be realized.”

This comes after the Detroit Lions decided not to practice on Tuesday, protesting after a Black man was shot by police in Wisconsin.

“We came up with this one as a unit,” Detroit defensive end Trey Flowers said.

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened the team’s morning meeting by allowing players to share their thoughts on the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Blake was shot Sunday, three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The players continued to discuss Blake’s shooting and shared their personal experiences regarding race in the locker room.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Floridians on unemployment may see a $300 bump in weekly benefits